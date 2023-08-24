I went for a walk on a summer day.
California dreaming became a reality as I arrived on the UCLA campus to take a week-
long course in the Anderson School of Management a few weeks ago. Things have changed in this ole world since I was a college student almost 30 years ago —especially the size of my britches.
UCLA sits on the edge of Los Angeles’s Westwood Village, a classy area filled with restaurants, bars and shops located only a few blocks away from Jed Clampett’s cement pond in Beverly Hills. After class, I had an hour to fill before dinner. While most of my classmates sprinted to a complimentary happy hour, I caught an Uber ride to the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary.
“Are you from California?” my driver asked.
“No, sir,” I replied. “I’m from Georgia, but if your weather stays in the low 70s during the summertime, I may move here.”
“You guys have the humidity there, don’t you?” he asked.
“That’s an understatement,” I replied.
Most of the Uber drivers I’ve had are usually younger people in their 20s or 30s. This guy was clearly in his 70s or older.
“Have you been driving for Uber for a long time?” I asked.
“Actually, I’m a retired LA cab driver,” he answered. “I drove a taxi for 45 years and finally decided to call it quits, but it didn’t last long. I missed the people — so I occasionally drive some days for Uber which allows me to set my own schedule and work as much as I want.”
“I bet you’ve driven your share of celebrities through the years?” I inquired.
“Oh, yes — I’ve even driven one of our governors, Jerry Brown, in the past,” he said. “And, oh — I could tell you some stories about picking up people at the Playboy Mansion which is located only a few blocks away from here back in the late 1970s. Now, that was something else.
“There’s one movie star that I drove for the last four years of his life,” he continued. “You’re probably too young to remember him, but his name was Don Knotts.”
“Are you kidding me?” I replied. “I’m from Mayberry! As a matter of fact, that’s why you’re driving me to the cemetery now. I want to pay my respects and visit his grave.”
“Oh really,” he said. “Don was a super guy. A few years ago, I randomly picked him up and we hit it off. He asked me for my number to drive him again. Little did I know I would pick him up twice-a-week. He liked to go to the gym, and every Friday I would drive Don and his wife to eat lunch at the Four Seasons Hotel.
“He was going blind towards the end of his life, so I asked him one day, ‘Don, why do you keep going to the gym and hanging around all of those young girls?’ ” he continued. “Don smiled and looked at me, ‘Well, when you’re losing your vision, you’ve got a good excuse to bump into the pretty girls, and when they look at you — you can tell them, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. I’m blind.’ ”
Our ride was almost over as he turned into the cemetery.
“If you watched the Andy Griffith show, you probably remember Don’s girlfriend?” my driver asked.
“Thelma Lou?” I answered.
“Yes,” he said. “Her name was Betty Lynn and I drove her a few times too before she moved back to North Carolina. She was a real sweetheart and would even invite me into her home to help her gather her bags when she traveled. She never married, and her home was modest and full of antiques. She and Don remained close friends.”
Do you ever have those moments when you wonder if some things are simply divine and meant to be?
I couldn’t help but think about the odds of going to the famous cemetery where Don is buried, and of all people — I land his old driver.
Don isn’t the only celebrity buried here. So is Dean Martin, Rodney Dangerfield, Walter Matthau, Natalie Wood, Burt Lancaster, Merv Griffin, Carroll O’Conner, Donna Reed, Mel Torme, Truman Capote, Jack Lemmon and Kurt Douglas. Even the folks from Hooterville, Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor, rest only a few feet apart.
The most popular spot is the above ground crypt of Marilyn Monroe. I couldn’t help but smile when I noticed Hugh Hefner lies next to her. Supposedly, he paid $75,000 to a private seller because he said later to an LA Times reporter, “I’m a believer in things symbolic. Spending eternity next to Marilyn is too sweet to pass up.”
However, I really came here to pay my respects to Don Knotts — my favorite comedian of all-time.
I’ve often pondered why I love the Andy Griffith Show so much? Is it the setting of a small town? The characters —Earnest T. Bass? Gomer? Goober? Aunt Bea? Opie? Andy? Otis, the town drunk?
It’s probably all-of-the-above. And, mostly, it simply makes me laugh —and that’s the best medicine of all.
If the Andy Griffith Show was remade in 2023, it probably wouldn’t be as funny. Instead of letting Otis have a bed at the jail so he could sober up to take his wife to church on Sundays, he would be sent to rehab. Charlene would declare #MeToo on Earnest T. Bass. Floyd the Barber would be cutting mohawks in a sleeveless shirt showcasing his tattoos.
And, Gomer would be dating Howard Sprague.
A few years ago, Sheriff Terry Langley gave me a coin that resembles a badge displaying on one side — “Carroll County Sheriff’s Office” and on the other “Keepers of the County: Honor, Sacrifice, Pride.” I decided to take it with me on this trip and serve as an unofficial ambassador for Carroll County.
Most folks leave flowers. I decided to place the coin on fearless Barney Fife’s grave, the greatest one-bullet deputy of the 20th century. Then, I whistled the show’s theme song while doing it.
Thankfully, the graveyard was empty. And, for a moment, it was as though I heard Barney whisper in my ear, “You beat everything. You know that! Now, go on young man, thanks for the visit — you’ve got a life to live. Just never forget when this old world gives you trials and tribulations, there’s only one thing you should do — “You gotta nip it! Nip it! Nip it! Nip it in the bud!”
