When Mike Stonecipher began his remarks as guest speaker at the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce's May Membership Breakfast on Tuesday morning at City Station in Carrollton, he asked, "Which company would you choose to work for?"
The Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership Group Manager of Strategy and Leadership Development at Georgia Tech signaled his assistant to pop up the logos for two well-known American companies on big screens around the room. The business symbol for Kodak may have been recognizable to older members of the audience, but the other logo was the signature apple, as in Apple, which surpassed Amazon as the most valuable company in the world last year.
While Kodak was once a global manufacturing behemoth in it own right with its variety of cameras and distinctive yellow and green boxes of film, Apple is, well, Apple. The multi-national company was founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak 46 years ago last month and currently has a stock market value of $3 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world.
Kodak declared bankruptcy in 2012 after being the globe's largest and most profitable photography-related company since it was founded in 1888.
So what happened to Kodak and brought about its dramatic fall after being one of the most recognizable brand names in business for more than a century? According to Stonecipher, the corporate leaders of Kodak lost sight of their company's mission and the incredible valuable of making use of new and emerging technology.
"I see there being what I call 'The Four Pillars of Business Excellence," the Georgia Tech administrator said as pillars depicting business health, organization alignment, leadership/team development, and forward thinking emerged on the viewing screens around the large meeting room at City Station.
Stonecipher also listed what he considered as attributes of successful companies and what should be on a prospective job seeker's checklist.
"Which company would you choose," he asked, as a slide of two different companies appeared:
- team atmosphere vs. limited or random interaction
- appreciation for contributions vs. a "good day" is undefined
- great interpersonal leadership skills and growth opportunities vs. front row reserved parking for executives
Stonecipher concluded his program to the assembled Carroll County business and education leaders by summarizing what he believed were the key principles of effective leadership skills, including personal esteem, empathy, involvement, sharing and supportive.
He concluded by listing and speaking about what defines a company as being a great place to work which included career growth, meaningful work, appreciation and recognition, work-life balance, strong leaders, fairness, access to information, empowerment, strong reputation, community involvement, and fun.
The Chamber's May Breakfast Meeting on May 19 will feature a program presented by a representative of the Georgia Department of Economic Growth and Tourism.
