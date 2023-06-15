He will soon be in Carrollton, according to new release issued this week by Horton's Bookstore on Adamson Square in Carrollton. The internationally famous children's book character in the red and white striped shirt, blue pants, black-rimmed glasses and matching toboggan hat will be visiting 25 different local businesses throughout the downtown area during July.
The announcement noted that “Find Waldo Local” is a great summer vacation activity and a wonderful way to support local business community.
There will be no charge to participate – just pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Carrollton” passport with the names of all the participating sites at Horton's Books & Gifts, have the passport stamped or signed at 10 or more sites and return the passport to Horton's Books & Gifts to collect prizes.
"Where's Waldo," as it is called in the United States and Canada, was actually created by English illustrator Martin Handford as a British series of children's puzzle books in 1987 entitled "Where's Wally?" Hartford was initially asked by his art director at Walker Books in London to develop a book of detailed, crowd scenes for a book fair. It was then suggested that he add a distinctive looking character whom the reader could search for in the large crowd scenes. The "birth" of Wally resulted, and in the United States the name "Waldo" was used then and ever since.
Approximately 100 million copies of "Where's Wally?" and its regionally named books, "Where's Waldo," have been sold worldwide in 26 languages and published in 50 countries during the past 45 years.
Following the book publications, a television series, comic strip, and series of video games were developed. As the series continued, Wally/Waldo became harder to find in the huge crowd scenes. The first version of Wally averaged 0.153 square inches, but he grew to 0.031 square inches in the fourth through seventh books.
Also, the size of the crowds in which Waldo was placed grew larger, initially from 225 on the book's first page to approximately 850 on the last book's first page.
The character has also inspired the creation of large gatherings of people dressed in Wally/Waldo costumes. The Guinness Book of Work Records certified the gathering of 4,626 people dressed as the character in Japan as the new world mark.
As for hunting for Waldo in Carrollton, more information can be obtained by calling Horton's Books & Gifts at 770-832-8021 or by checking out the Horton's Facebook page.
