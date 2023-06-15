Where's Waldo?

IMAGE PROVIDED BY HORTON'S BOOKSTORE/CARROLLTON

 Image Provided by City of Carrollton

He will soon be in Carrollton, according to  new release issued this week by Horton's Bookstore on Adamson Square in Carrollton. The internationally famous children's book character in the red and white striped shirt, blue pants, black-rimmed glasses and matching toboggan hat will be visiting 25 different local businesses throughout the downtown area during July.