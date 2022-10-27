Upheaval in Ukraine: An Unintentional Soldier’s Story
This is Part Two of a series of articles featuring a Ukrainian Territorial Guard’s experience in the Russian-Ukrainian war
Early on a Saturday morning in October, a key bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia exploded in flames and plunged, piece by concrete piece, into the strait below. The bridge’s demolition resulted in the loss of three lives, and signified both a major disruption in the supply chain to Russian forces and a shift in tensions in the region. In retaliation, Russia launched several attacks on Kyiv, and President Vladimir Putin threatened nuclear strikes. By the end of the third day, the stakes of the conflict had increased exponentially.
Reverberations heard around the world
Several weeks ago, I woke up to the news that Russia had attacked Ukraine in reprisal for what Russia views to be Ukraine’s intentional demolition of the Crimean bridge (though Ukraine has not publicly claimed responsibility for the blast).
My thoughts immediately went to Oleg. How close was he to these attacks? Were he, his family, and “his guys” safe?
I didn’t have to wait long for an answer.
I messaged Oleg and asked him if he was okay and what the loss of the bridge meant. He said, “[The explosion] means that it’s harder to supply the Russian war machine in the south.When I was a kid, I went to Crimea many times, and it was always Ukraine. Now, it’s just Russians there. Many of them.”
According to Oleg, Russia did the same thing in Afghanistan, years ago, annexing land and taking what they wanted. And now, the Russian machine keeps rolling, sending their drones to attack Ukraine, “kamikaze-like,” and attempting to requisition and increase forces in Belarus in preparation for more aggression.
Oleg concedes that “without Western support, it’s almost impossible to resist Russian aggression.” His desire is for “people around the world to know and understand what’s happening here.”
A Day in the Life
Oleg’s desire for Westerners to grasp the gravity of living through this conflict is best conveyed by “walking a mile in his shoes.” Surprisingly, in the midst of a war taking place more than 5,000 miles away from Carrollton, Oleg begins his day in a way not dissimilar to so many of us.
If it’s quiet, Oleg starts his day working on the family farm, feeding and watering the livestock. Then the reality of war sets in and he must meet with the Territorial Guard ( his “guys”) to plan the day and assign duties.
“We patrol with police in police vehicles or in our own cars or together with Ukrainian Army in their military vehicles. We don’t have any military vehicles or tanks of our own, but Ukrainian Army forces work together, which means helping them to do the job,” Oleg said.
When the night comes, Oleg usually goes to patrol “the most possible dangerous direction, using a drone with thermal vision. We have a big territory, so usually I come home when it’s dawn.” But every day is different.
And even after Putin threatened nuclear attack, Oleg and his guys didn’t lose hope: “Now we are waiting for more of their forces from Belarus and more rockets and drones to terrorize us. Guys do not really believe or fear a big nuclear strike, but tactical ‘light’ nukes can be used. I am also afraid they can try to nuke the dam near Kiev, my neighborhood.”
His neighborhood borders the Dnipro River. Regarding the threat of attack, Oleg said, “There are a lot of children's gardens and schools around the river. How can I explain the possibility of losing the whole neighborhood where I live? And other neighborhoods? But all of us will never surrender, no matter what dirty things they gonna do! Many people already lose everything and even more, but no one is broken. The spirit is strong!”
“Let Your Heart Take Courage”
A few days later, the “Orcs” (Oleg’s term for the Russians, a nod to J.R.R. Tolkien’s creatures of the same name) attacked Kyiv again with rockets and drones. Oleg said the attack was “without any successful results, like always.”
His optimism is infectious, his bravery admirable. Oleg and I talk a lot about getting his story out. After all, his story is Ukraine’s story. It’s a story of humanity. At the end of our last conversation, Oleg remarked, “It is pleasant to know that people around the world really care about it.”
And they do, even as far away as Carrollton, Ga.
