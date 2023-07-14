As you may know by now, I love rock ‘n roll oldies. That’s what I grew up listening to. Now, all these decades later, I’m playing catch-up. There’s almost always some song from the 60s, 70s or 80s blaring from my car speakers, and that’s me trying to sing along. The other day, a song was on the radio, and I realized I had no idea what the singer was saying. Since I was driving, I couldn’t go to Google and read the actual lyrics.

Many singers of that era just wail along, mumbling and slurring. For instance, if you thought John Fogerty was singing “There’s a bathroom on the right,” (a bad moon on the rise) I was right there with you.

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his new book “Hello Chattanooga” is available on his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com