Last fall was reminiscent of another decade or so ago, where real estate started doing strange things and ultimately our world tipped over on its side. Ken and a partner had incorporated a business in 2006, to begin building houses. We were working on two different banks and an investor; the 11 house plans for the neighborhood we were going to build in were firmly ensconced in my brain. I drove to Dunwoody for real estate school and pinned my license with a start-up in Dallas, along with my sweet Daddy (who was the epitome of care for his clients). The economy had been thriving, houses were being gobbled up (along with their crazy mortgages) and building was good. Ken had built several houses and was ready to go out on his own.

When the bottom fell out, we had a mortgage, lots of doctor bills from a near-death experience of Ken’s, and three of our four children still at home. God spared us, because we never actually started up our business — we would have lost our home, for sure. It was about a four-year dip into hell for our family. There is no explaining how we came out of that intact, except to say that yes, Virginia, there is a God.

