Editor's note: This article was originally published in May, 2014
Carrollton was not what Bobby Kennedy expected.
Whatever problems he might have had with Southern governors and politicians over the lightning-rod issues of desegregation and civil rights, those seemed to disappear when Robert F. Kennedy traveled to the Deep South city of Carrollton on May 26, 1964.
Because when his car came down Maple Street, en route to West Georgia College, something happened that took even crusty political reporters by surprise.
Although his motorcade through Adamson Square had been lined with smiling, waving adults, it was the sight of dozens of small children standing outside Maple Street School that literally stopped Kennedy cold. All the school’s classes, from first to sixth grade, had been turned out to line the street. Kennedy ordered his car stopped, jumped from the vehicle, and with startled FBI agents in tow, jogged over to the hundreds of small hands reaching out for him.
Meri Fuller, who became Meri Nixon, was one of them. In 2014, the Tallahassee resident told the Times-Georgian that she remembered little of the event. But Vickie Mitchell remembered that as he passed by, the attorney general reached down and patted her on the head. And Joe Aldridge, a third-grader standing behind a row of much taller sixth-graders, recalled that his teacher pushed him through the crowd when she saw him reaching up to Kennedy.
Six months after his brother, the president, was assassinated in Dallas, four years and 11 days before he would himself be slain in Los Angeles, RFK, as he was called, came to Carrollton. As John Kennedy’s “enforcer,” Bobby Kennedy had played deep in the politics of the 1960s, when the whole South was Democratic but rife with segregation and racial division.
The 39-year old attorney general – serving in the administration of Lyndon Johnson (a man he hated) – had gone toe-to-toe with Southern conservatives, matching states rights with federal power.
He was reviled and feared and had no reason to expect a warm welcome in Carrollton.
Kennedy and his wife Ethel had been invited here by college President James Boyd to dedicate the John F. Kennedy Interfaith Chapel. It was a relatively simple invitation, but Boyd had also risked segregationist wrath the summer before when, without waiting for a court order, he integrated the college.
The records for his visit are now preserved in the special collections department of the Ingram Library at the University of West Georgia. Together, the archive tells the story of a big event in the history of the city and the college, yet one little remembered on its 50th anniversary.
The Kennedys had left New York earlier that morning and arrived at what was then Dobbins Air Force Base outside Marietta. From there, he and his party boarded two private planes and flew to the Carrollton Municipal Airport, which was on Northlake Drive. From there, the party drove off by automobile.
Passing through Carrollton, Kennedy was greeted by flags flying outside the buildings and a large number of people standing along the streets. The Carroll County Georgian noted at the time that “evidently, the attorney general had not expected such a warm welcome.” When later asked by a reporter if he had indeed been surprised, RFK said “Frankly, I was.”
The sight of so many children on Maple Street would have been irresistible to any politician, but Kennedy seemed particular moved by the 500 or so kids who greeted him. “I think it probably just touched his heart,” said Mitchell, who stood among them. “It seemed like there were a million kids out there waiting to lay an eye for him.”
As Kennedy returned to his car after patting heads and shaking hands with kids on both sides of the street, Kennedy shouted: “Now you children go back to school!”
Already running late, Kennedy’s group finally arrived at the site where the Kennedy Interfaith Chapel stands today. The building was the original Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, located at 16 South White Street, and had been donated to the college when the church built its present building on Old Center Point Road. Kennedy turned a ceremonial shovel of earth to prepare the foundation for when the chapel would be moved across town.
During a short address afterward, Kennedy did not pass up the chance to challenge the prevailing politics of the day, or of the South.
Speaking of the state’s early embrace of religious freedom, Kennedy talked about those who stood up for their faith in the face of intolerance and extremism. But Kennedy said that the danger of extremists “is not that they are extreme, but they are intolerant. The evil is not what they say about their cause, but what they say about their opponents.”
Quoting Proverbs 11:14, Kennedy said wisdom is found in “the multitude of counselors,” and that trust in an “American consensus of good sense” and tolerance would bring “an enlargement of democracy.”
The Kennedys then headed over to President Boyd’s home, where they met with university officials from across the state and had a lunch – served on TV trays. Then it was back to the campus where Kennedy was to take some questions and answers from the students.
Traveling with the Kennedy party was seasoned political reporter Reg Murphy, who later would become editor of the Atlanta Constitution. Murphy was carefully watching Kennedy’s sojourn into the Deep South, and was particularly interested in how the conservative Democrats here would react to someone with Kennedy’s liberal Democratic beliefs.
Carrollton, as reflected through RFK’s reception by the town and West Georgia’s students, surprised him, even as Kennedy had been surprised.
During the Q&A with the students, Kennedy was even more direct on the civil rights issue than he had been in his speech. He asked the white students to imagine themselves in the situation of Blacks across the South. Kennedy pointed out that Black soldiers were being killed in Vietnam, but while they were entitled to a funeral with military honors at Arlington Cemetery, their families could not travel to those services through the South and be sure of finding places to eat, and places to sleep.
Murphy noted that Kennedy’s remarks were greeted with applause – not, Murphy wrote, “polite clapping” but “ringing, rolling applause, so solid it was startling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.