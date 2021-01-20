"Love never gives up. Love cares more for others than for self. Love doesn’t want what it doesn’t have. Love doesn’t strut, doesn’t have a swelled head, doesn’t force itself on others, isn’t always 'me first,' Doesn’t fly off the handle, doesn’t keep score of the sins of others, doesn’t revel when others grovel, Takes pleasure in the flowering of truth, Puts up with anything, Trusts God always, Always looks for the best, Never looks back, But keeps going to the end.' 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 (Message Bible)
"Love never dies" (verse 8).
I hear some people are starting to feel stressed in lockdown! Actually, I WAS JUST TALKING ABOUT THIS WITH MY SEWING MACHINE, AND SHE SEAMED TO AGREE. But when I asked the elastic, it just snapped back! I think it was stretched to its limit. So, I talked to the cotton, but it shrank away. The linen was a bunch. The scissors were snippy. Even the stuffing was down. When I came around to ask the buttons, they just gasped. The snaps suggested I get a grip. Thankfully, the iron gave it to me straight and reminded me this will be smoothed over soon.
How to attend church online:
GO through your normal Sunday routine, minus the “hurry up, we’re late part.” Gather together as a family no multitasking; worship is a family activity. Stream to your largest screen if possible, it will feel like you are really there. Sing along loud and proud. It may feel weird, but it also feels weird to people leading worship in an empty room. Preach with the Preacher say amen, clap, shout, and take notes; have a time of prayer at the end; make your home a sanctuary.
When evil plots, good men must plan. When evil men burn and bomb, good men must build and bind. When evil men shout ugly words of hatred, good men must commit themselves to the glories of love.
Taken from Martin Luther King Jr.:
MANY FOLKS ARE PRAYING FOR God to heal our land, but I think He’s still waiting for people to humble themselves, repent and turn from their wicked ways. I believe that God is giving the world the biggest altar call in recent history. It is time to get our hearts right and fix our faith in Him.
