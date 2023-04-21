Have you ever noticed a magical, perfect morning? Like just after the pollen clears and just before the mosquitos start to hatch? Wednesday morning was that kind of morning. The sky was button blue. The sun was shining softly through the trees. The birds were chittering, scattered through the greening wood. A hawk keened, making the squirrels scatter. In the distance, I could hear one of the sheepdogs barking playfully. It sounded like PatPat, the youngest one. And over the hill, I saw the grazing goats drifting by like clouds.
The birdsong, distant hum of cars on the blacktop. It really was a perfectly peaceful morning. But then… Butterscotch started hollering.
Butterscotch is a golden-colored goat. I call her that because I don’t know her real name. She lives in the pasture behind our house. She’s bigger than most of the other goats and has an unusually long pair of horns. I haven’t officially measured but I’d guess they’re 9” long, and perfect for getting stuck in the fence. Now, I understand how it happens. Although she is surrounded by a forest of delicious leaves, she spies a tender morsel dangling just on the other side of the hog wire fence. And it’s just the easiest thing to slip her head through to graze on the other side. Easy, until it’s not.
There is nothing more helpless than a goat with its head in the fence. Usually, by the time you find them, they’re tired out from their futile struggle and stand, head sagging in defeat, waiting for you to come along and get them out. Sometimes getting their head out is easy, and sometimes it’s hard, like when the goat struggles and pins your fingers against the wire.
Butterscotch, through no fault of her own, can really bang up your hands. Because she can be frequently found with her head stuck, you’d think she would be used to people trying to help her. It always goes the same way. She is calm as you approach, calm while smelling your hand, blinking up at you with her strange-slit pupils. But as soon as you put a hand on Butterscotch, her finely tuned flight instinct kicks in and she starts to flail around with those extra-long horns. It’s no fun. After extracting her from the fence several times, I formed a plan. I would yoke Butterscotch so she would never get stuck in the fence again.
I got the tools together ahead of time. Strapping tape that would withstand the weather. Heavy gloves to protect my bony fingers, and a short, stout stick. Also, most importantly, a wire cutter.
And I waited. Waited for a month, for a year. And although Butterscotch got stuck in other fences on the farm (I heard reports of banged-up hands), she never stuck her head through our fence. During the winter, there was nothing tempting growing on the other side, so she managed to stay unsnared. But Spring, sweet Spring arrived and the tender muscadine leaves had begun to shimmer on the other side. I knew Butterscotch would inevitably find herself stranded, once again.
This morning was the big day. Like I said before, I was outside, enjoying the peaceful morning, raking Winter’s shaggy leaves out of the garden. That’s when I heard her. Butterscotch. Her blait was unmistakable, like a brass gong. I sauntered around the house, no need to get in a hurry- she wasn’t going anywhere. I collected my rescue kit and followed the sound of her protestations. There she was, just as predicted.
First, I wanted to assure her I was there to help. I let her smell my hand. Her breath was warm and she brushed her tickling whiskers on my finger. Her eyes fluttered calmly. I let her see the stick. Then sniff it. Then I rubbed it against her horns. She was completely unperturbed. Until I grabbed her horn. Then the goat rodeo began. She jerked around and fought me. I was thankful for my gloves.
After a while, I managed to get one horn taped to the stick, then the other. The goat continued to fight me as I wound the tape around and around until it held firmly. Then I released the stick. Now she was even more stuck than before, with a strong stick fastened horizontally across the tops of her horns. When I released her, she calmed but eyed me warily as I stretched the wire cutter toward her. With a single “snip” I cut the wire and bent it down, leaving her a wider hole to get out. Which she used, in quick order.
Butterscotch, now free, strolled up to the ridge to join the rest of the goats. The last I saw of her, just before she disappeared over the ridge, she stood and looked around. As she paused there, I got to admire my handiwork. She showed off her new accessory, holding her head up proudly against the button-blue sky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.