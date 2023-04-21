Have you ever noticed a magical, perfect morning? Like just after the pollen clears and just before the mosquitos start to hatch? Wednesday morning was that kind of morning. The sky was button blue. The sun was shining softly through the trees. The birds were chittering, scattered through the greening wood. A hawk keened, making the squirrels scatter. In the distance, I could hear one of the sheepdogs barking playfully. It sounded like PatPat, the youngest one. And over the hill, I saw the grazing goats drifting by like clouds.

The birdsong, distant hum of cars on the blacktop. It really was a perfectly peaceful morning. But then… Butterscotch started hollering.

