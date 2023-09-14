It looks as though one of America’s most popular fast-food burger chains is coming to Carrollton in the near future.
Carrollton city officials confirm that site plans have been submitted by Whataburger for property in McIntosh Plaza, the former BB&T building which will be demolished and rebuilt. Officials say the company and the city of Carrollton have been in talks for the last few months about the property.
The public response to the news on social media was enormous, garnering more than 500 shares on the Times-Georgian Facebook page within two hours of the news breaking.
Carrollton is one of many locations in Georgia to be built with the latest being in Newnan approximately four weeks ago.
The Newnan location was announced last March.
Whataburger was started On Aug. 8, 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas by Harmon Dobson.
Now, the company boasts more than 50,000 employees according to its website.
Currently there are locations in Birmingham, Auburn and Opelika, Ala., Cumming, Woodstock and Kennesaw have also popped up in recent months along with the Newnan location.
The menu variety includes burgers, chicken, breakfast and salads.
There is no word in Carrollton about a target date for an opening.
