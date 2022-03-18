To say the past year has been a season of loss, is an understatement. It’s been unfathomable.
While getting through the first anniversary of the passing of my son, I learned Sunday morning of the passing of my second mother.
January 16, 2001 changed my life forever. That was the day I first saw the face of Frankie Mae Dennis. Six weeks later, my mother Frieda May Guthrie, passed away after a bout with cancer. When Frieda May passed, Frankie Mae stepped in and became my second mom.
Frankie has been with me for the last 21 years through heartaches and milestones. She has watched my children grow up and even though I was far from being a child, she watched and helped me grow up too. She even watched me get married...twice.
Every time I’ve stumbled and every time I’ve fallen, she has been there with wise words and sometimes with a firm voice, but she was always there with love that I could get nowhere else.
To be completely honest, Frankie has saved my life more than once.
When she came into my life, I got more than the gift of her in my life and her love for me as a son. She also came with a family of daughters that became my sisters and a mentor and best friend that will be with me forever. The extended family that became part of my life through Frankie reaches throughout the country. That family is one of the reasons I am in Georgia today.
She was a mentor to many of all races, genders and backgrounds. She was the wisest woman I’ve ever met, and she loved deeply.
My personal social media is covered in photos of her with so many people, both natural and spiritual family. There is a photo of Frankie and all three of my children, Cody, Katy and Lanie. She is standing by Cody, who, as some of you already know, passed from a fentanyl overdose a year ago on Wednesday.
Frankie loved him and called him grandchild as if we were all blood related.
I feel a measure of peace about their passing when I think of them being in the same place together now.
One day we will all be together again.
In the meantime, I’m going to keep doing what I know she would want me to do, and that’s fulfilling a destiny that includes honoring Cody, and, in some ways, her while I am still here.
I have been asked, and have quickly accepted, an invitation from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to serve on his Opioid Awareness Task Force.
I consider it an honor to serve. My hope is to battle this horrible epidemic so that overdose deaths can be prevented.
Their loss is profound, but so were their lives, and so will be their legacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.