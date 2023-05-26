I have a personal story about Memorial Day and why we actually celebrate a holiday that is meant to be a somber reminder of those who have died in war, or in service in the armed forces.
The following is from columnist Tom Purcell. I thought his explanation was as good as any.
Every year, polls show that a large number of Americans don’t know why we celebrate Memorial Day.
According to People, a 2020 Onepoll survey found that fewer than half of the 2,000 people surveyed knew that the purpose of Memorial Day was not to honor those who served in the armed forces, but to honor those who gave their lives while they served.
Few Americans are aware that the original reason for Memorial Day dates back to the Civil War.
Originally called Decoration Day, its purpose was to remember the nearly 500,000 soldiers who died during that incredibly bloody conflict.
That large number becomes especially sobering when you realize that the Civil War claimed roughly half of the 1.1 million service members who gave their lives in all of our conflicts, according to the Department of Veteran Affairs and the Department of Defense.
Consider the cost of our other wars:
The American Revolution was a hard-fought battle, but our successful fight for freedom claimed fewer than 1% of the lives of service members than the Civil War claimed — about 6,800 lives.
World War I — the “war to end all wars” — took 120,000 American service members. Regrettably, a lot more war was yet to come.
World War II — what many veterans of the great global conflict called “the Big One” — claimed approximately 405,000 U.S. service members, mostly young people whose lives were just beginning to blossom.
The Korean War, in which my father served, claimed 34,000 U.S. service members — and it’s still not officially over.
The Vietnam War claimed 48,000 U.S. service members — again mostly claiming young lives. The pain and loss of that terrible war lingers for millions of families still.
The long wars in Afghanistan and Iraq cost the lives of nearly 7,000 service members.
It’s a number that would have been higher if not for considerable gains in medical technology that resulted in fewer battlefield deaths.
However, more than 52,000 U.S. service members were wounded in these conflicts and many are still suffering from both physical and mental disabilities — and higher than normal suicide rates.
We must never forget those who gave their lives serving the rest of us. But too many of us are forgetting to do just that.
PBS News Hour offers a partial explanation as to why.
During the Civil War, almost every American family suffered loss. The 500,000 Union and Confederate deaths accounted for about 2% to 2.5% of the total population.
During World War II, according to Census Bureau and Department of Defense data, about 12 percent of the total U.S. population were members of the armed forces — and everyone else at home was making sacrifices to support the war effort.
Today, however, fewer than 1% of our population serves or has served, which makes it easier for most of us to remain aloof from military actions.
So before we focus on our Memorial Day weekend parades and picnics, we must remember to honor those who have given their lives for our country.
And we must never forget the true meaning of Memorial Day.
As for my personal story in brief. First I will set the scene. June 1992 in the Panama Canal, just about two and a half years since the invasion by American forces captured Manuel Noriega.
I am a member of an infantry unit stationed on the Atlantic Ocean side of the tiny country. My job on this June 10 was simply to drive supplies from my post over to the Pacific side in support of an exercise to one of our other units.
I was excited to get out of the office. However, a few minutes later, one of my supervisors said there had been a change of plan and I was to man the front desk at Battalion headquarters for the next 24 hours, and that Corporal Zak Hernandez was going to be the one to take my place.
The next day President George Bush was set to pay the country a visit, and there were still some hard feelings about the December 1989 invasion.
On his way there, Hernandez and his passenger were fired upon and Hernandez didn't make it.
There are obviously more layers to the story that I may get into when the anniversary comes around.
The point for today is that on every one of these holidays I remember Sergeant (posthumously promoted) Zak Hernandez.
He took my place that day and forever.
