Each year, Carroll County property owners open letters from the county Board of Assessors — and then are immediately confused by the contents.
The letters are the first part of a complex process by which property taxes are set. Property taxes pay for much of the government services that landowners and all residents depend on, but the method that determines how much they pay can be confusing. Although citizens have been through this process many times, it can still be a little difficult to understand.
This year, the letters — known as Notices of Assessment — went out on June 18, and county officials told The Times-Georgian this week that they started receiving calls from confused residents soon after.
Some ask, "What is a millage rate?"
A millage rate is another way of saying "tax rate" and it's used to calculate the property taxes assessed each year by the Tax Commissioner’s office.
The county's director of finance and county attorney sat down with the newspaper to explain the process used to set those tax rates so that residents might understand it better.
The first step in determining the millage rate starts with the Tax Assessors office. The tax assessor is responsible for determining the value of a piece of property. This value, which is 40% of a property's market value, is only used to calculate property taxes. In other words, if your house is worth $100,000, it is only taxed for the first $60,000 of that value.
According to Director of Finance, Alecia Searcy, the tax assessors have specific requirements and guidelines they must follow, given to them by the State of Georgia Department of Revenue, that tell them basically “how to do their job.”
“If they don’t do their job the way they are supposed to, then we could be subject to fines,” said Searcy.
The assessment process happens at the county level. Tax assessors answer to the commission chairman, but they get their direction from the Board of Assessors, said Searcy.
Searcy said that value is used for the school board and for the county to apply their millage rate. The value is also used for every other taxing authority in the county, whether those are municipalities like Carrollton, the city school board, the county school board, or the county itself.
The tax assessors are responsible for assessing the value of properties in Carroll County once every three years.
“The tax assessors make a determination on whether the value of the property is at the same condition it was the last time they looked at it, [such as whether] it’s in a better condition, or if there have been additions added to the home,” said Searcy.
The market value of a house depends on its location or the value of neighboring structures. If it is in a desirable location, its market value would go up, even if you haven't done anything to increase its value.
“If you have a house that has not been updated in quite some time, the value of that house would not be the same as if it had been updated.”
Once the tax assessors have completed the assessments, a notice is then sent out to the public. The recipients have the choice of accepting the assessed property, or they can file an appeal with the county.
“The taxpayers will have some time to do an appeal once the notice has been sent out,” said Avery Jackson, Carroll County attorney.
If the taxpayers don’t appeal the assessed value, then that becomes the set value of the house, said Searcy.
Once the tax assessors have set those values, they send it to the Tax Commissioner, who then creates consolidation sheets, which are a combined set of values for each taxing authority, and hands it off to the Board of Finance.
Jackson said that one of the chief complaints made by the public during this process is over the market value of their homes — something which the county government cannot control since that is determined by the tax assessors. Searcy said this separation is essential.
“That was set up to keep autonomy between the board of commissioners and the tax assessors so that the commissioners could not influence the setting of the value of the property. That way the tax assessors can work independently and assess property fairly without outside influence."
The assessed value of a property — which is the value on which a person's tax rate (also called millage rate) is set by state law at 40% of the market value. Property owners may take a variety of exemptions — such as homestead exemption -- that would further reduce the taxable value of their homes.
Millage is a term used by local governments when they talk about property taxes. A millage rate is a number that represents the amount per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. The millage rate depends, in part, on the level of services that the property owner receives from the town or municipality.
In Carroll County, there are three different calculations that must be done to determine your final tax bill. One for residents of Carrollton only, one only for Bremen residents, and then one for county residents, who exclude Carrollton and Bremen, said Searcy.
“The reason that Carrollton and Bremen are separated is because they provide services [like fire departments] to their citizens that we call a duplication of services,” said Searcy.
When Searcy talks about Carrollton and Bremen, Jackson added, she’s not talking about the city taxes for those; she’s only talking about the county taxes.
Those who live in the City of Carrollton, are responsible for paying taxes to the city school board, the City of Carrollton, and to the county.
Those who live in unincorporated Carroll County, are solely responsible for paying tax to the county school board, and the county.
Searcy said citizens living in the city get more services. However, they also have to pay additional taxes for such services as police and fire.
Each school district is a taxing authority and sets its own millage rate.
Another issue that appears to confuse residents is that the Board of Commissioners and the Board of Education are two separate entities, each setting their own millage rate, said Ashley Hulsey, county Director of Communication.
However, the Board of Commissioners does have to accept or approve of all rates before they are finalized.
Once those taxes are calculated, those numbers are transferred onto a five-year history report to be advertised to the public in the county legal organ (The Times-Georgian.) Then, those reports are reviewed by the chairman.
Searcy said at that point, the taxing authorities must decide whether they are going to roll back the millage rate, do a partial rollback, keep the same rate or increase it. The main factor in that decision would be the authorities' budget, and how much of that budget needs to be funded by property taxes. Each millage rate would generate a different amount of revenue.
Once the decision is made, the tax assessors have to advertise what the authorities intend.
“If we do anything other than a full rollback, then we have to advertise it as a tax increase,” said Searcy. That's because even a partial rollback could generate more revenue than a previous year, and the state considers that to be technically a tax increase.
After the millage rate is set, then the Tax Commissioner takes the digest to the state Department of Revenue and presents it for approval.
The Tax Commissioner will then send out the billings, which Searcy said will this year be at most by mid-October.
“When the money comes in, it's separated out to the Carroll County schools, Carrollton city schools, city, and county, as well as the other municipalities,” said Searcy.
According to Searcy, the millage rate for this current 2021 tax year has not yet been set by the taxing jurisdiction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.