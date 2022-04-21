The other day in general chit-chat with a group of friends the phrase (I think it is called an idiom) “drunk as a bicycle” was used.
This brought a laugh from the group, not at the condition but at the phrase itself, one I had heard before but not in a long time. One member of the group had never heard it at all and wondered what it meant.
Afterall, one doesn’t normally think of a bicycle as being drunk. I guess you could say one doesn’t think of a bicycle being sober, either. A bicycle is just a bicycle unless it is a tricycle or a unicycle, but then it wouldn’t be a bicycle, now would it?
Anyway, my friend looked at me. No, not because they thought I was drunk as a bicycle. We hadn’t had more than coffee or water or juice since it was fairly early in the morning. Too much caffeine can make you jittery, I guess, but not anything like a bicycle, especially a drunk one.
“Since you are a writer,” the friend said, “why don’t you write something about ‘drunk as a bicycle’ and tell us what it means. It sounds like something you would write about.”
It certainly does generate some vivid images in my mind, like a bicycle wobbling and weaving down the street or sidewalk, but that is hardly because of the bicycle unless it has warped wheels or a loose handlebar, which mine usually did. It’s the fault of the bicycle operator who may, indeed, be “three sheets to the wind” (or is that two sheets, I forget) which is another characterization deserving of a thought or two as to where it came from.
On the other hand, it might be someone experiencing their first ever bicycle ride which is a challenge, if you remember the first time you attempted to ride one without trainer wheels, which I don’t think had been invented yet back in my childhood. At least my bike didn’t have any.
That brings up another thought: They say you never forget how to ride a bicycle, but if I got on one now, it might look as if I am drunk, what with my arthritic hip and old knees trying to keep the vehicle upright. I have a hard time just trying to get on and off the stationary bike and keeping it from wobbling while I painfully pedal away to nowhere and back.
There are some other descriptions for a state of drunkenness such as “drunk as a skunk.” I have heard this one, too, but, like the bicycle reference, I don’t know its origin or meaning.
I have never been close enough to a skunk to determine its state of sobriety, worrying much more about its state of agitation which might lead it to making me wish I were drunk if it deployed its defense mechanism in my direction.
Maybe it is because it is a rhyming phrase — drunk/skunk — or the use of alliteration or some such literary device.
If you have read this to this point, following these scattered, rambling words, phrases and sentences, you might be wondering if my keyboard is drunk. Nope. Just an old mind and fingers operating it at 6 a.m. trying to create something that is intended only to put a smile on your face.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.