For unto us a child is born. Unto us a Son is given, and the government will be upon His shoulder and His name will be call Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Isaiah 9:6.
What do you call him?
In a time of great darkness God promised to send a light who would shine on everyone living in the shadow of death. This message of hope was fulfilled in the birth of Christ. He came to deliver all people from their slavery of sin.
Time is like a river. You cannot touch the same water twice, because the flow that has passed will never pass again. Enjoy every moment of your life. Today I woke up. I have heat in my home, food on my table, my family is safe. Mostly, I have love in my heart, peace in my soul and God’s promise in my life. God will carry you through every storm in your life. And give you the strength to make it. Our GOD is AWESOME!
Sometimes you just have to let things go. Breathe, relax, sand and just trust God. Worrying won’t fix it but God will. People don’t care what you are going through, as long as you’re okay enough to come through for them.
Be able to discern your Judas from your Peter. Peter had a bad day, Judas had a bad heart. Peter you restore. Judas you release. In life, you got to know who to restore and who to release. People are dying left and right and yet folks still have time to hold grudges.
Not me.
I’m good with everybody even the ones who aren’t good with me, There is absolutely nothing more important in your life right now than making sure that you know Jesus Christ as your Lord and savior.
Is there any bitterness or unforgiveness in your heart?
If so you need to repent and ask for forgiveness! Then forgive and forget it! This hit me! You never know the true impact you have on those around you. You never know how much someone needed that smile you gave them. You never know how much your kindness turned someone’s entire life around. You never know how much someone needed that long hug or deep talk. So don’t wait to be kind. Don’t wait for someone else to be kind first. Don’t wait for better circumstances or for someone to change. Just be kind, because you never know how much someone needs you. MERRY CHRISTMAS and a BLESSED AND PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR.
