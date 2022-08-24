Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in You. In God (I will praise His word), In God I have put my trust; I will not fear, what can flesh do to me? ~Psalms 56:3 & 4

Now pray, Lord, hear the prayers of our hearts. In times that we cannot voice our own fears, know them and calm us through your love. David was on the run from Saul, but he knew that whatever happened to him that no one could rob him of his soul or the future beyond this life. Jesus said in Matthew 10 and 28, do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Instead, we should fear God who controls this life and the next.

