Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in You. In God (I will praise His word), In God I have put my trust; I will not fear, what can flesh do to me? ~Psalms 56:3 & 4
Now pray, Lord, hear the prayers of our hearts. In times that we cannot voice our own fears, know them and calm us through your love. David was on the run from Saul, but he knew that whatever happened to him that no one could rob him of his soul or the future beyond this life. Jesus said in Matthew 10 and 28, do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Instead, we should fear God who controls this life and the next.
We often don’t realize what we have until it’s gone — The little things in life. Too often we wait too late to say I’m sorry, I was wrong. Sometimes it seems we hurt the ones we hold dearest in our hearts and we allow stupid things to tear our lives apart. Far too many times we let unimportant things get in our mind and by then, it’s usually too late to see what made us blind. So be sure that you let people know how much they mean to you. Take the time to say the words before your time is through. Be sure that you appreciate everything you’ve got and be thankful for the little things in life that means a lot.
Can’t clean up the whole room? clean a corner of it. Can’t do all the dishes? Do a dish. Can’t get in the shower? Wash your face. Always look for the thing you can do with the energy and focus you do have. Little wins pave the way for bigger wins.
Breaking someone’s trust is like crumbling up a perfect piece of paper. You can smooth it over, but it’s never going to be the same again. So when you feel like giving up, just pray. Be confident in who you are. You aren’t a one in a million kind of person. You are once in a lifetime.
This is a little late, but still a very GOOD prayer. Lord I pray your emotional, physical, and spiritual protection over our children and grandchildren. Keep evil far from them and help them to trust you as their refuge and strength. Please keep the bus drivers and children safe as they go to and from school. Father, please give their teachers an abundance of your wisdom. Prepare their hearts to welcome and love our loved ones. In the precious name of Jesus, Amen.
The strongest people are the ones who are still kind after the world tore them apart. Something to make you chuckle: Enjoy y’all’s 20s and 30s because when you hit 40, the check engine light comes on. So today, just breathe. Have faith and hope and know that everything is going to be alright because God is in control. When the hand of God is on your life, nobody can stop you from being blessed. Don’t be afraid of losing people. Be afraid of losing yourself by trying to please everyone around you. On a positive note, tell yourself. Keep going. You’re doing great. You might not be where you want to be yet, but that’s okay. Just take it one step at a time and keep believing in yourself. And remember, no matter what happens, you can still enjoy your life and be happy. Don't worry, be happy
