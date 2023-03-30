Warning: this is a lament. It’s been a terrible week before Holy Week. Rolling Fork, Mississippi is devastated. Friends to the south of us in West Point and other towns will spend months recovering from tornados and flooding. And Nashville has become the 130th mass shooting of 2023 in our country (Gun Violence Archive). Three more children and three adults are dead, and hundreds more people will now have to tell the story of the day they sent their children to school and faced the worst. Gun violence is now the number one cause of death for children and youth in our country.
Jesus had harsh words for those who would harm children. In the Gospel of Matthew he asks his disciples, “Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” Before they can answer, he beckons to a child and places the child before his disciples. “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever becomes humble like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. Whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.”
I understand this passage to mean that children are the most precious human beings on the planet. The youngest and most vulnerable in our society are the most important for us to love and protect and nurture in faith. Becoming like a child means that we see ourselves as those who have no power, as those who must depend on others to care for us. If we all see ourselves in this way, then the kingdom of heaven, Jesus’ words about God’s grand design for the world, will become a living reality.
And then, after Jesus has established the pecking order in the kingdom of heaven, he delivers the hard truth, “If any of you put a stumbling block before one of these little ones who believes in me, it would be better for you if a great millstone were fastened around your neck and you were drowned in the depth of the sea.” This is not the Jesus on the cross who says, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” This is the holy judgment of the one who knows the depths of our depravity and violence and offers us a lifeline. He is warning us, “Put the children first, and you will have life. Put them last, and you will die.
We are a society that is dying from the stumbling blocks we refuse to remove for our children. Every time I hear about another school shooting or another child caught in the crossfire of gun violence or another teenager who uses a gun to take their life or another accidental shooting of a child by a child, something in me dies again. What does it say about us that we continue to let the youngest and most vulnerable among us take the bullets and the blows? No other country in the world has the capacity to do more to keep our children safe. No other country in the world allows gun violence to be the number one cause of death for its children. No other country in the world prays more and does less to solve this problem of children dying by gun violence. According to the standard that Jesus set, we must be farther from the kingdom of heaven than any other country in the world. Because clearly, despite our prayers and thoughts, we protect our guns better than we protect our children.
In the kingdom of heaven, my right to own a gun doesn’t even figure. Jesus is the only thing that matters, and children are who matter to Jesus. We Christians pray the Lord’s Prayer every Sunday. It’s a prayer of intention for what we believe is God’s will for the world. “Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” The prayer is a call from the one who still sets a child in our midst, inviting us to turn the world right side up. Forgive us, Lord, for we know what you call us to do, and we just won’t do it.
