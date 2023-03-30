Warning: this is a lament. It’s been a terrible week before Holy Week. Rolling Fork, Mississippi is devastated. Friends to the south of us in West Point and other towns will spend months recovering from tornados and flooding. And Nashville has become the 130th mass shooting of 2023 in our country (Gun Violence Archive). Three more children and three adults are dead, and hundreds more people will now have to tell the story of the day they sent their children to school and faced the worst. Gun violence is now the number one cause of death for children and youth in our country.

Jesus had harsh words for those who would harm children. In the Gospel of Matthew he asks his disciples, “Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” Before they can answer, he beckons to a child and places the child before his disciples. “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever becomes humble like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. Whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.”

