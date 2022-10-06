What a coincidence! Often we classify a happenstance meeting or an unusual experience as a chance occurrence. A coincidence happens when two things come together or coincide without apparent cause or reason. But what if there are no coincidences? What if everything happens, not necessarily for a reason, but because the threads of the universe are being woven together in a way that creates meaningful connection?
For example, two weeks ago, while staying in Decatur for my nephew’s wedding, I wandered into a local bookshop called Little Shop of Stories. By the way, I love independent bookstores. If you haven’t been in Horton’s or Underground Books lately, do yourself a favor and make a visit. There are treasures to be discovered in independent bookstores that you simply cannot find on Amazon, including a line of scented candles and socks named for literary works. You can enjoy the scent of “The Shire” while reading The Hobbit or while watching the newest adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s imaginary world, “The Rings of Power.”
Back to my story in the Little Shop of Stories. I decided to buy my first Christmas present, a book for my daughter. As I was paying for my book, I told the clerk about being in town for a wedding, and he asked me where I was from. I told him I lived in Carrollton. He said, “My wife just started a new job in Carrollton.” I asked him what she did. “She’s the new interim pastor at the Presbyterian Church.” What a coincidence! I told him I had just preached at the church and how much the congregation was looking forward to her coming. I was also looking forward to meeting her.
Was this really a coincidence? Or was this the work of a benevolent universe or dare I say, the Holy Spirit, weaving our lives together, connecting the dots to remind me that a new clergy sister would soon be joining our community? What some would dismiss as a coincidence, I see as God’s way of creating connection and community. I didn’t just happen to wander into the bookstore. Perhaps I was drawn toward an encounter to remind me that the Spirit is always at work in our lives.
If this were a one-time experience, I could dismiss it as a coincidence, but the truth is, this kind of thing happens to me all the time. I don’t think I’m being singled out for some special purpose. I think I just pay attention. I think if everyone would pay attention, we would discover that every day coincidences are really a pattern of connection being shown to us. That is not to say that every coincidence must have a deeper meaning. Chance is a real thing. If you flip a coin, you will have a 50/50 chance every time of heads or tails. Math is real, and the universe is infused with its rules. Alongside the hard structures, however, I see the softer bonds of connection that sustain life and love. God designs to bring us together.
The best Biblical expression of this comes from the book of Esther, the story of a young Jewish woman who rises to prominence as Queen of Persia and must make a choice. Will she use her royal power to save her people? As she ponders her dilemma, her uncle begs her not to remain silent. “Who knows? Perhaps you have come to royal dignity for just such a time as this.”
A chance encounter can be something we ignore, or it can be the most important connection we make. Moses was on the run in the wilderness when he looked up and saw a strange burning bush. That moment of attention changed his life and the lives of an entire people. The poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning described the divine presence all around us. “Earth’s crammed with heaven, And every bush afire with God, But only he who sees, takes off his shoes; The rest sit round and pluck blackberries.”
I’m still learning to see a heaven crammed earth, and every so often, I truly notice and give thanks for the holy coincidence.
