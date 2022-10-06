What a coincidence! Often we classify a happenstance meeting or an unusual experience as a chance occurrence. A coincidence happens when two things come together or coincide without apparent cause or reason. But what if there are no coincidences? What if everything happens, not necessarily for a reason, but because the threads of the universe are being woven together in a way that creates meaningful connection?

For example, two weeks ago, while staying in Decatur for my nephew’s wedding, I wandered into a local bookshop called Little Shop of Stories. By the way, I love independent bookstores. If you haven’t been in Horton’s or Underground Books lately, do yourself a favor and make a visit. There are treasures to be discovered in independent bookstores that you simply cannot find on Amazon, including a line of scented candles and socks named for literary works. You can enjoy the scent of “The Shire” while reading The Hobbit or while watching the newest adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s imaginary world, “The Rings of Power.”

Trending Videos