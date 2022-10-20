West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) welding students experienced a day in the life of a welder on a recent field trip to Alta Refrigeration (Alta) in Peachtree City.
Alta is a family-owned business that has been designing and installing industrial refrigeration systems for more than 40 years.
Students were given a full tour of Alta’s facility and learned about the entire manufacturing process from design to shipping. During the tour, students got the opportunity to meet the welders, many of which are WGTC graduates, and learn about their daily routines and tasks.
“Alta is a wonderful supporter and employer of our graduates,” said WGTC President Dr. Julie Post. “We are grateful to them for hiring our alumni and for taking the time to show our current students their future potential in the welding industry.”
WGTC welding instructor Joe Pennington stressed the importance of taking students to visit industry partners.
“I find that these visits are an excellent way to give students tangible evidence for what they are working so hard for in the classroom, especially when the workers they meet on these visits are current and former students,” Pennington said. “Industry partnerships like these are invaluable to the WGTC welding program.”
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges. For more information, please visit westgatech.edu.
