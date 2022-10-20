WGTC Welding Students Experience "Life in the Day of a Welder"- PIC

Welding students at West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) had the opportunity to experience a day in the life of a welder on a recent field trip to Alta Refrigeration (Alta) in Peachtree City.

Alta is a family-owned business that has been designing and installing industrial refrigeration systems for more than 40 years.

