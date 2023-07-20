Six West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) students earned top prizes at the recent 2023 Future Business Leaders of America — Collegiate Division (FBLA-C) National Leadership Conference. The group traveled to Atlanta where they joined more than 800 college students and educators from across the country for the June 22-25 conference and competition.

FBLA-C, formerly Phi Beta Lambda, is the largest business career and technical student organization in the world. The annual conference gives FBLA-C members from colleges and universities across the country an opportunity to network, attend leadership workshops and compete in events testing their business knowledge and skills.