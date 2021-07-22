WGTC student awarded national scholarship

Newnan resident Rosanna Bowles, a Clinical Laboratory Technology student at West Georgia Technical College, has been awarded a national scholarship from the American Society of Clinical Pathology.
In a continuing effort to encourage young people in the laboratory profession, the ASCP offers scholarships to outstanding students enrolled in an accredited laboratory science program in their final clinical year of education.
“This year, the ASCP received hundreds of applicants for the ASCP Foundation Scholarships making the award decisions very difficult,” said Dr. Phyllis Ingham, Program Director for WGTC Clinical Lab Technology. “The selection committee not only looks for outstanding academic achievement, but the students must also exhibit leadership within their program, college/university, have strong personal goals, and service in the community. Rosanna without a doubt is exemplary in all these areas.”
In addition to being a full-time student, Bowles is an essential worker, wife, mother of two teenagers, and is actively involved as a leader in both laboratory science and her community, serving within the CARE Ministry at her church and as an ASCLS-GA Developing Professionals House of Delegates Representative for Georgia, all while maintaining a 3.9 GPA.
“The ASCP Foundation Scholarship is a Godsend for me,” Bowles said. “I am a Certified Nursing Assistant, working only as I’m needed, so this scholarship will really help with tuition, books, fees, and anything else I need to complete my last year of college.”
Bowles received a $1,000 ASCP scholarship — the maximum amount a student could receive.
“As her program director and mentor, I am so proud of her accomplishment, and nothing makes my heart smile more than seeing our students’ successes and being able to celebrate with them,” Ingham said. “I can’t wait to see all that lies ahead in Rosanna’s educational and professional journey as she enters the exciting field of laboratory medicine.”
Founded in 1922 in Chicago, ASCP is the world’s largest professional membership organization for pathologists and laboratory professionals. ASCP provides excellence in education, certification, and advocacy on behalf of patients, anatomic and clinical pathologists, and medical laboratory professionals.
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate programs of study.
— Submitted
