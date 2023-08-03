SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
West Georgia Technical College has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program that provides Amazon’s hourly employees access to hundreds of degree, diploma, and technical certificate offerings, as well as the college’s transfer programs that enable students to build a solid academic foundation and save on the cost of college.
“We are honored to be chosen as an education partner by Amazon for their Career Choice Program,” said Dr. Julie Post, President of West Georgia Technical College.
“This partnership will provide our community with even greater access to high-quality education and training, enabling individuals to gain the skills they need to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving workforce. By working together, we can help build a stronger, more resilient community that is better equipped to meet the demands of the future,” Dr. Post noted.
West Georgia Technical College, a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, serves the communities of Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties, offers more than 150 programs across diverse fields such as business, healthcare, technology, and skilled trades.
WGTC ensures that students receive hands-on training and practical skills to thrive in their chosen careers. The college’s career-focused approach emphasizes real-world applications and prepares graduates to make an immediate impact in the workforce. With a strong online learning presence and multiple locations, WGTC offers a flexible learning environment to cater to students’ unique needs and lifestyles.
