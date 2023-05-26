All 13 members of West Georgia Technical College’s 2023 dental hygiene class earned a 100 percent pass rate on their regional clinical exams. 12 students took the Central Regional Dental Testing Services exam (CRDTS) and one student took the American Board of Dental Examiners (ADEX).
Jordan Chandler of Bremen; MacKenzie Curtis of LaGrange, Macey Freeman Napier of LaGrange, Laci Fuller of Cumming, Ashley Gann of Temple, Rajveer Kaur of Powder Springs, Madeline Lowther of Powder Springs, Tammy Oberheuser of Newnan, Savannah Porter of Buchanan, Leah Potter of Newnan, Victoria Vasquez Caceres of Newnan, Chloe Weeks of Hiram, and Alexandria "Grace" Williams of Hiram successfully completed the stringent clinical testing requirements in order to pass their certification exam.
“I am extremely proud of our students and their accomplishments,” WGTC Dental Hygiene program director Krystal Dell said. “To achieve a 100 percent pass rate on regional exams on the first attempt requires a lot of hard work and dedication."
The students received their associate degrees at WGTC’s spring commencement exercises on May 9. The next step is to take the National Board Dental Hygiene Examination licensure exam, which will decide if students are able to be accredited and apply for licensure, in Georgia or elsewhere, to become registered dental hygienists.
The Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene is an 83-credit hour program. Upon completion of this highly competitive and challenging program, students are prepared for employment in dental offices, community and educational settings, and public health and insurance industries. For more information about program admission, please contact Dental Hygiene Program Assistant Stephanie Lewis at Stephanie.Lewis@westgatech.edu.
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson, and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges. For more information, please visit www.westgatech.edu.
