WGTC

WGTC dental hygiene students celebrate a 100% regional exam pass rate at their recent pinning ceremony.

 WGTC/Special

All 13 members of West Georgia Technical College’s 2023 dental hygiene class earned a 100 percent pass rate on their regional clinical exams. 12 students took the Central Regional Dental Testing Services exam (CRDTS) and one student took the American Board of Dental Examiners (ADEX).

Jordan Chandler of Bremen; MacKenzie Curtis of LaGrange, Macey Freeman Napier of LaGrange, Laci Fuller of Cumming, Ashley Gann of Temple, Rajveer Kaur of Powder Springs, Madeline Lowther of Powder Springs, Tammy Oberheuser of Newnan, Savannah Porter of Buchanan, Leah Potter of Newnan, Victoria Vasquez Caceres of Newnan, Chloe Weeks of Hiram, and Alexandria "Grace" Williams of Hiram successfully completed the stringent clinical testing requirements in order to pass their certification exam.

Trending Videos