In light of the continuing public health emergency, the West Georgia Technical College Foundation is postponing its annual Black Tie & Boots event until 2021.
WGTC Foundation Executive Director Kelsey Jones said the decision was made to help ensure the safety of partners and guests.
“Our first priority is the safety and security of our partners and guests, and we certainly won’t do anything that would either make them uncomfortable or endanger them,” Jones said.
“The Board of Trustees has decided the safest course of action is to postpone to next year and make the event bigger and better than ever when we are able to hold it again.”
Jones said the intent is to hold the event in Carrollton at West Georgia Tech’s new campus site inside the Buffalo Creek Technology Park, as was originally planned for October.
Black Tie & Boots, the WGTC Foundation’s biggest fundraiser, has been held annually since 2002. Proceeds benefit student scholarships, facility enhancements and other Foundation projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.