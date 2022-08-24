West Georgia Technical College has announced the addition of Beverly Tate and Dr. Bob Patterson as the newest members on its Board of Directors, effective August 18, 2022.
Tate, who will represent Douglas County, and Patterson, who will serve on behalf of Meriwether County, were sworn in at the WGTC Board of Directors meeting last Thursday. Their appointments became effective at that time.
The West Georgia Technical College Board of Directors is comprised of members who are nominated for their positions by area industry and educational officials. Nominees are then selected and approved by the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia.
The board's purposes are multifold, including advising on program direction; serving as a check and balance for the development and implementation of college goals, objectives, policies and procedures; and to advocate within the community those issues of importance to the technical college system and Georgia’s workforce development efforts.
Tate is currently human resource director and manager for Gordon Food Service and has previously worked for SpartanNash, Sam's Club and Walmart. She is a result-driven, veteran strategic business partner and human resources leader with over 30 years of experience in the areas of talent management, employee relations, performance management, diversity and cultural competence and human capital support.
"Beverly brings a wealth of career expertise and much needed perspective on Douglas County," WGTC President Dr. Julie Post said, "and I am thrilled to have her join the Board!"
Tate currently serves on the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce Board, is vice president of the Douglas Cultural Arts Council, and volunteers with the Douglas County Schools. She previously served as the chairperson of the Greenville Workforce Development-Business and Education Alliance Board.
"I am excited to bring my business experience to the board and for the opportunity to work with WGTC," Tate said.
Dr. Patterson is the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Warm Springs, Ga. He is an active civic community member and is a member of the board of directors of the Meriwether County Board of Education, Meriwether County Hospital Board, and the Meriwether County Chamber of Commerce.
“Dr. Patterson has been a steadfast WGTC supporter, and we are fortunate that he has chosen to continue to give his time and talent to the college,” WGTC president Dr. Julie Post said.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from North Georgia College (now University of North Georgia), a Master of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Ministry from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
“I am happy to continue connecting with WGTC because of its work to empower individuals, families and corporations and the communities served,” Dr. Patterson said of his appointment to the college's board of directors.
West Georgia Technical College
With campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, WGTC offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state's 22 technical colleges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.