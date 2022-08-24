WGTC names new board members

Beverly Tate (second from left) and Dr. Bob Patterson (second from right) are the two newest members appointed to the West Georgia Technical College Board of Directors. They are pictured with (left to right) Dr. Julie Post, WGTC President; Judge Kierston M. Phillips; and Jim Mottola, chairman of the WGTC Board of Directors.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

West Georgia Technical College has announced the addition of Beverly Tate and Dr. Bob Patterson as the newest members on its Board of Directors, effective August 18, 2022.

Tate, who will represent Douglas County, and Patterson, who will serve on behalf of Meriwether County, were sworn in at the WGTC Board of Directors meeting last Thursday. Their appointments became effective at that time.

Trending Videos