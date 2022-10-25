West Georgia Technical College is planning a recruitment event on Monday, Oct. 31 with a Halloween twist.
Instead of offering candy on Halloween, WGTC will be providing students with something much more lucrative, the unique opportunity of applying for admission at no charge. Application fees will be waived for anyone attending what is being billed as a “Spooktacular Recruitment Event.”
The event will be held at all five of WGTC’s campuses, including Carroll (Carrollton), Coweta (Newnan), Douglas (Douglasville), LaGrange and Murphy (Waco), from 9-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Representatives from the admissions, financial aid and advising departments will be on-site at each location to assist prospective students and answer questions.
West Georgia Technical College offers approximately 120 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, WGTC is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges. For more information, please visit westgatech.edu.
