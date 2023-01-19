Representatives from Wayne Davis Concrete (WDC) recently presented a check for $50,000 to the West Georgia Technical College Foundation to support the College’s Commercial Truck Driving (CDL) program and name the CDL classroom at the new Carroll campus.
“We are so thankful to Wayne Davis Concrete for their generous donation to name our CDL classroom,” said WGTC Foundation Executive Director Brittney Henderson. “Having a reputable business associated with our CDL program is a true testament to the education it provides.”
WDC is the leading privately-held, family operated ready-mix concrete supplier in North West Georgia. The company currently operates 17 ready mix plants and 110+ ready mix trucks and employs approximately 225 people.
“We are excited to announce our partnership with WGTC as we work together to provide more education and training opportunities for individuals throughout the West Georgia area,” said WDC President Richard Davis.
WDC is the first company to enroll employees in WGTC’s pilot credit CDL internship program, which was established after the Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) mandate went into effect last year. The ELDT requires that drivers pass in-depth classroom and behind-the-wheel training from an FMCSA-registered training provider in order to obtain a CDL.
Students enrolled in the internship program receive classroom training at WGTC and road training with their employers. The employers’ instructors are approved by WGTC and hold the same qualifications as WGTC faculty. At the completion of the classroom and road training, the students test with WGTC instructors to receive their CDL.
“We are thankful to Wayne Davis Concrete for partnering with us and for trusting our instructors to train their employees,” WGTC President Dr. Julie Post said.
“Mutually beneficial partnerships like this one are critical to our mission of supporting our community by providing a skilled workforce through relevant education and training,” President Post noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.