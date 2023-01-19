West Georgia Tech gets 50K donation

Representatives from Wayne Davis Concrete presented a $50,000 check to WGTC Foundation Executive Director Brittney Henderson and WGTC President Dr. Julie Post to name the CDL classroom at WGTC’s new Carroll campus. Pictured (left to right) are Henderson, Post, WDC Safety Director Joseph Ap, WDC HR Manager Teena Hurst, WDC Field Operations Coordinator Austin Davis, WDC President Richard Davis, and WDC Business Analyst Jacob Davis.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Representatives from Wayne Davis Concrete (WDC) recently presented a check for $50,000 to the West Georgia Technical College Foundation to support the College’s Commercial Truck Driving (CDL) program and name the CDL classroom at the new Carroll campus.

“We are so thankful to Wayne Davis Concrete for their generous donation to name our CDL classroom,” said WGTC Foundation Executive Director Brittney Henderson. “Having a reputable business associated with our CDL program is a true testament to the education it provides.”

