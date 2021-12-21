As construction continues on the new Carroll Campus in Carrollton, West Georgia Technical College recently awarded 188 associate degrees during its second in-person graduation exercises since returning from virtual commencements due to COVID-19.
The December 16 ceremony was held on West Georgia Tech's Murphy Campus in Waco. Leuco Tool Corporation President and CFO Jens Schulz delivered the keynote address. One of the world’s largest tooling providers for wood, plastics and other materials, Leuco Tool's North American Division is located in Villa Rica.
During his remarks to the graduates, Schulz encouraged graduates to have a personal vision.
“A personal vision is a very intimate thing,” Schulz said. “It sets the course and should be what motivates you every day. This will set the course for your life. It will give you direction. It will give you purpose.”
As for progress on college's new Carroll Campus, Ben Chambers, director of public relations and information for WGTC, said work is on schedule for the new Carroll Campus of West Georgia Technical College that is under construction near the western end of the Carrollton Bypass at Highway 166.
"Interior finishes and landscaping are going now," Chambers said, "and the general contractor expects a material completion date in late February which would be followed by cleanup, punch list and the installation of machinery and equipment."
"As you can imagine, the labs in the Industrial Technology Center will include large equipment such as CNC machines, welding booths, and lifts that require additional time for arrival, installation and setup," he explained.
Chambers noted that inclement weather could affect the completion of parking areas which includes installation of the final layers of asphalt.
"We hope to be completing these items and moving in furniture throughout the spring," Chambers said.
At this point, WGTC officials are planning for a "soft opening" during the summer of next year and say the new campus should be fully open by the start of fall semester in August, 2022.
"We will be announcing a ribbon cutting event as these dates firm up," Chambers noted.
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 140 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges.
More information regarding West Georgia Technical College can be obtained by visiting westgatech.edu.
