WACO, Ga. – West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) held its High School Equivalency (HSE) graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 11, at the Murphy Conference Center in Waco. Students who earned their GED or HiSET diploma for the 2022 – 2023 school year were recognized for their accomplishments.
"This is a special occasion for our graduates and their loved ones," Dean of Adult Education Rebecca Wheeler said. "It is a time to celebrate their hard work and dedication, and to recognize the important milestone that they have achieved."
Dr. Meghan McBride, Vice President for Adult Education at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, was the keynote speaker at the event. As a former adult learner, she understands firsthand the transformative impact of literacy education on an individual’s life.
“My story is a testament to the fact that no matter what challenges you face or where you come from, you can achieve great things if you believe in yourself and work hard to pursue your dreams,” McBride said. “As you move forward in your own journey, I encourage you to keep pushing forward, even when things get tough. The road ahead may not always be easy, but you have already overcome significant obstacles to get to this point and have proven that you have the strength and determination to succeed.”
Christiana Yearta addressed her fellow graduates and shared about the many obstacles she overcame to obtain her high school equivalency. She is now a student at WGTC pursuing a degree in Radiologic Technology.
“If you’re here today, feeling happiness but also guilt that your story hasn't followed the pattern of life that society tells you it needs to, I want to reassure you that you are doing great,” Yearta said. “Even with all of my battles, I did it, and you can do it too. When you face obstacles, don’t let them defeat you. It’s your time to chase your goals. Don’t stop until you achieve them.”
