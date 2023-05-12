WGTC GED-HiSET Graduation Ceremony

WACO, Ga. – West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) held its High School Equivalency (HSE) graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 11, at the Murphy Conference Center in Waco. Students who earned their GED or HiSET diploma for the 2022 – 2023 school year were recognized for their accomplishments.

"This is a special occasion for our graduates and their loved ones," Dean of Adult Education Rebecca Wheeler said. "It is a time to celebrate their hard work and dedication, and to recognize the important milestone that they have achieved."

