The Dual Enrollment program at West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) recently became only the second college in the state to receive official accreditation from the Accreditation Commission of the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP).
This year, NACEP granted accreditation to 25 concurrent enrollment programs at colleges and universities nationwide, bringing total number of NACEP accredited programs across the country to 134, spanning 26 states.
Receiving NACEP accreditation means an institution has met the nation’s most rigorous standard in concurrent enrollment program development, management, and evaluation across multiple, multifaceted program areas. To earn NACEP accreditation, concurrent enrollment programs conduct a self-study, document how their programs adhere to NACEP’s sixteen standards, and undergo a rigorous peer-review process conducted by a team of representatives from NACEP accredited programs as well as the NACEP Accreditation Commission.
Lauren Edgar, Executive Director of Dual Enrollment at WGTC, guided the College through the process which took several years to complete.
“Through the accreditation process, West Georgia Technical College successfully provided evidence of dual enrollment program partnerships, student admission and experience, program assessment, curriculum, faculty credentialing and observation, and program evaluation,” Edgar said. “This accreditation is not required, but it shows the parents in our seven-county service area that WGTC has gone the extra mile to make sure the college courses we provide their students are of the highest standard.”
— Special to the Times-Georgian
