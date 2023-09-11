The West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) Foundation awarded a record-breaking $73,835 in scholarships to 73 students for the 2023 fall semester. Each student received between $500 and $5,000 to help finance their education at WGTC.

“We are so grateful for the generous contributions of our donors who understand the importance of investing in technical education,” said WGTC Foundation executive director Brittney Henderson. “These scholarships will make a significant difference in the lives of our students, helping them access the education and training they need to excel in their chosen fields."