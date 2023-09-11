The West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) Foundation awarded a record-breaking $73,835 in scholarships to 73 students for the 2023 fall semester. Each student received between $500 and $5,000 to help finance their education at WGTC.
“We are so grateful for the generous contributions of our donors who understand the importance of investing in technical education,” said WGTC Foundation executive director Brittney Henderson. “These scholarships will make a significant difference in the lives of our students, helping them access the education and training they need to excel in their chosen fields."
The scholarships cover a wide range of educational expenses, including tuition, books, and other related costs, and aim to reduce the financial barriers that students often face when pursuing higher education. Recipients were selected based on their academic achievements, financial need, and commitment to their chosen fields of study.
Lyndsey Eidson, an esthetics student and Robert D. Tisinger Scholarship Fund recipient, thanked her donor for supporting students who, like her, are passionate about their goals but restricted by their financial circumstances.
“The financial burden of tuition, books, and other fees was a constant source of stress for me, making it difficult to concentrate on my studies,” Eidson said. “Your belief in my potential and investment in my education have strengthened my determination to succeed in my chosen career path.
She added, "I am committed to making the most of this opportunity and to using the knowledge I gain to make a positive impact on the lives of others through skincare and beauty.”
Scholarships are offered each semester to students in various programs and locations at WGTC. For more information about available scholarship opportunities, please visit www.westgatech.edu/foundation-scholarship.
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson, and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges.
