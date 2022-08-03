WGTC award 150 degrees at summer ceremony

Georgia Power Area Manager Patrick Harris delivered the keynote address at West Georgia Technical College’s summer commence ceremony on Aug. 2 at WGTC’s Waco Campus. More than 150 associate degrees and technical diplomas were awarded to graduates from throughout West Georgia.

 SPECIAL TO THE GATEWAY-BEACON

West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) celebrated summer commencement exercises August 2, awarding over 150 associate degrees and technical diplomas to graduates across West Georgia.

Georgia Power Area Manager Patrick Harris delivered the keynote address, encouraging graduates to keep learning and working hard even after graduation.

