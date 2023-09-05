WGTC August Graduation Speaker

Georgia Power Senior Vice President Lisa Smith served as speaker at West Georgia Technical College’s summer graduation ceremony on Aug. 24.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

West Georgia Technical College celebrated summer commencement exercises on August 24, awarding over 100 associate degrees and technical diplomas to graduates across West Georgia.

Lisa Smith, Senior Vice President for Region External Affairs and Community Engagement for Georgia Power, delivered the keynote address, encouraging graduates not to look at their graduation day as a destination.