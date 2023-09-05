West Georgia Technical College celebrated summer commencement exercises on August 24, awarding over 100 associate degrees and technical diplomas to graduates across West Georgia.
Lisa Smith, Senior Vice President for Region External Affairs and Community Engagement for Georgia Power, delivered the keynote address, encouraging graduates not to look at their graduation day as a destination.
“Life for you will continue to be made up of moments. Moments of triumph like today, moments of trials, and moments of self-doubt. It is by continuing to make good decisions, that you will soar to your greatest heights,” Smith told the WGTC graduates.
She noted, “It is in the face of challenges that our true strength shines the brightest. Remember that you carry already within you all that you need to open doors, to overcome obstacles, and to forge the path ahead.”
A native of Meridian, Miss., Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Mississippi State University, where she was recognized as a Bagley College of Engineering Distinguished Fellow in 2023, and an MBA degree from Kennesaw State University.
In addition to her role at Georgia Power, Smith serves on the boards of directors for the American Cancer Society, Georgia Humanities, Atlanta Beltline Partnership, and Atlanta Police Foundation. She is also a member of the Leadership Council for Learn4Life and executive champion for Georgia Power’s Alliance of Differently-Abled People.
WGTC President Dr. Julie Post closed the ceremony by asking the graduates to take a moment to celebrate their families and friends in the audience.
“Before we dismiss for this evening, I want you to give a round of applause to your supporters — your children, your parents, your grandparents, your friends — in this room for helping you on this journey,” Post said. “Without their support, this night may not have been possible.”
The ceremony was held at the Conference Center on WGTC’s Murphy Campus in Waco to accommodate students and families from all seven counties of WGTC’s service area. For those who were unable to attend in person, a recording of the ceremony can be viewed on the West Georgia Tech YouTube page.
