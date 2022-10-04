WGTC names Tritt Family Foundation Scholarships

Luciana Lazzarino (left) and Robert Eubanks (center) were recently named fall recipients of the $500 Tritt Family Foundation, Inc. Scholarship. Pictured with the two students is Brittney Henderson, Executive Director of the West Georgia Technical College Foundation.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The West Georgia Technical College Foundation has announced that Robert Eubanks and Luciana Lazzarino are the Fall 2022 recipients of The Tritt Family Foundation, Inc. Scholarships.

“I am very happy and appreciate to be selected as the recipient of the scholarship,” said Eubanks, an Air Conditioning Technology Student at the Carroll campus who anticipates to graduate in December.

