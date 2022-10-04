The West Georgia Technical College Foundation has announced that Robert Eubanks and Luciana Lazzarino are the Fall 2022 recipients of The Tritt Family Foundation, Inc. Scholarships.
“I am very happy and appreciate to be selected as the recipient of the scholarship,” said Eubanks, an Air Conditioning Technology Student at the Carroll campus who anticipates to graduate in December.
Lazzarino, a Healthcare Professional student at the Carroll campus said, "I am overwhelmed with appreciation for this opportunity. The support I am receiving from this scholarship is a renewed sense of hope and will help me achieve my goals for the future."
Both students maintain a 4.0 GPA.
“The Foundation is thankful to be a part of the success of WGTC’s students with the help of our community partners and supporters who help to make our student’s journey to achieving their goals possible,” said Brittney Henderson, Executive Director of the WGTC Foundation.
The Tritt Family Foundation, Inc. Scholarships in the amount of $500 are awarded to two students each semester. Students will receive the scholarship each semester until completion of their program, provided they remain in good academic standing.
Criteria for the scholarship is as follows for each student:
- must be enrolled in WGTC pursuing a certificate, diploma or degree
- have a 3.5 GPA. Incoming students must provide a transcript or proof of their GED
- maintain a 3.5 GPA to continue to receive the scholarship for multiple semesters
- must be working at least 20 hours a week
- demonstrate a financial need
Scholarships are offered each semester to students in a variety of programs and locations at WGTC.
The WGTC Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization established in 1998 to encourage, solicit, receive and administer gifts and bequests of property and funds for the benefit of the college and its students. Partnerships and gifts enable the foundation to support the best possible learning environment for our students.
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate programs of study.
A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges. For more information, please visit westgatech.edu.
