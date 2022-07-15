West Georgia Technical College has named Ashley Copeland as new Public Relations & Information Director.
In her role, Copeland will be responsible for providing and implementing strategic communications and marketing plans for the technical college, according to a press release issued on Friday.
“We are thrilled to have Ashley join the WGTC team! She brings a wealth of experience and has already hit the ground running with creativity and immersing herself in the college family, our mission, purpose and values,” WGTC President Dr. Julie Post said.
Copeland brings more than 15 years of experience in public relations, marketing and communications. She joins WGTC from the Clinical Health Network for Transformation (CHN) where, as Enterprise Communications Manager, Copeland leveraged her communications experience to lead internal and external communications for the organization’s more than 14 affiliate partners.
Prior to working for CHN, Copeland was the Communications Manager for the City of Newnan, Ga.; and spent more than 10 years in the healthcare industry as a corporate communications specialist with Piedmont Healthcare and as a Public Relations Manager for Tenet Healthcare.
Copeland is a graduate of the University of West Georgia.
In 2022, she was awarded by the University of West Georgia’s School of Communication, Film, and Media as the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient, for her commitment to the community and devotion to the University of West Georgia. She has served on committees for the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA), City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA) and the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL). In addition, she serves as an Executive Board Member for the Newnan-Coweta Habitat for Humanity and the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL) Network.
“I can’t wait to see the impact she has on our marketing and communications as well as public presence in the communities we serve,” Post added.
