The West Georgia Regional Library System recently announced that the WGRLS Marketing and Outreach Manager, Kali Dallmier, has been accepted into the American Library Association’s Emerging Leaders program.
The highly selective program identifies emerging leaders in the library field. Kali will work with a cohort of other Emerging Leaders on a project that benefits libraries from across the country.
Kali was selected because of her work with WGRLS’s rebranding, website development, and partnership creation. She was hired at WGRLS’s regional office in August 2021, and, according to WGRLS Director Stephen Houser, ‘hit the ground running just as soon as she started and hasn’t let up."
"Her work with WGRLS has been greatly appreciated and beneficial to both our library patrons and our staff. We’re very proud of Kali’s selection as it speaks to the quality of her work here,” Houser noted,
WGRLS Deputy Director Kristy Greene highlighted Kali’s ‘innovation and creativity in the areas of marketing and outreach for the library system.
"The program will allow Kali to further develop her leadership skills, as well as bring fresh ideas and opportunities to our region," Green said.
“I’m excited to be a part of the Emerging Leaders program and I’m looking forward to networking with fellow librarians in New Orleans at the LibLearnX conference,” Green said. “The project I will be working on will analyze how organizations such as United for Libraries can support statewide organizations to ensure their success in engaging and empowering their trustees, friends, and foundations to advocate.”
The American Library Association (ALA) Emerging Leaders program is a leadership development program that enables newer library professionals from across the country to participate in problem-solving work groups, network with peers, gain an inside look into ALA structure, and have an opportunity to serve the profession in a leadership capacity.
