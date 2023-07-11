The West Georgia Regional Library System announced a new partnership with Pine Mountain Gold Museum.
The Pine Mountain Gold Museum, located in Villa Rica, Georgia, is Georgia’s only gold museum on a historic gold strike. The museum sits in Stockmar Park, a 27-acre city park with trails, historic mines, gold panning, and a small train that children of all ages can enjoy, and is a department of the City of Villa Rica.
“This is an exciting new partnership, one that we are happy to share with the West Georgia community. Through this partnership, we hope that all of our community members will be able to experience the tangible connection between their local community and a significant part of Georgia history. It is important to us to make that history available to everyone in our five county system.” WGRLS Director, Stephen Houser said.
Working with the City of Villa Rica and Pine Mountain, WGRLS has developed a new pass available to patrons for checkout. The museum pass is valid for 4 free admissions to the museum and 4 discounted train tickets ($2.00 off the price of a ticket).
“This partnership between Pine Mountain Gold Museum and the Villa Rica Public Library allows us to offer parents and children a shared educational adventure,” Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal said.
“The family pass program is a great innovation by the West Georgia Regional Library System,” noted McDougal, “and we hope the patrons of the library will enjoy all the fun and learning found at our Museum. I want to especially thank Dr. Rachel Linn, our library manager, for making this possible.”
The new partnership is the result of a grant provided by Georgia Public Library Services and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Passes are available starting July 10th and require a valid library card to check out.
The Pine Mountain Gold Museum and the Villa Rica Public Library pass is among the numerous other passes that are available at all WGRLS branches in Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding County. Some of the passes include the State Park Pass, tickets for the Atlanta Zoo, the Alliance Theatre, Museum of Puppetry Arts, and more.
— Special to the Times-Georgian
