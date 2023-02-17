VR vs Hughes Baseball

Villa Rica defeated the Langston Hughes Panthers 16-1 on Tuesday before a 3-2 walk-off win against Woodland on Thursday. Villa Rica second baseman Wesley Gaines and Hughes' Emarion Dozier are pictured.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

Villa Rica High School baseball defeated Langston Hughes 16-1 on Tuesday, and they followed it up with a walk-off 3-2 win against Woodland on Thursday to maintain a perfect record thus far in the season.

The battle of the Wildcats, Woodland and Villa Rica, was tied 2-2 with Villa Rica batting in the bottom of the seventh when Mason Westmoreland singled to center field on the first pitch of his at-bat, allowing Wesley Gaines to score the winning run.

