Villa Rica High School baseball defeated Langston Hughes 16-1 on Tuesday, and they followed it up with a walk-off 3-2 win against Woodland on Thursday to maintain a perfect record thus far in the season.
The battle of the Wildcats, Woodland and Villa Rica, was tied 2-2 with Villa Rica batting in the bottom of the seventh when Mason Westmoreland singled to center field on the first pitch of his at-bat, allowing Wesley Gaines to score the winning run.
Westmoreland stepped up to the plate with two outs and two runners on base. Gaines stole third base before Westmoreland drove the first pitch of the at-bat to win the game.
Braden Jones got the start for Villa Rica, pitching for four and two-thirds innings while striking out seven and allowing no runs on a pair of hits and a walk. Brody Blair pitched two and one thirds innings in relief, surrendering two runs on five hits with a strikeout and a walk.
Villa Rica was the first team to get on the scoreboard. James Hutter and Matthew Green led the second inning off with doubles, and later in the frame, Woodland pitcher walked both Zach Pharr and Connor Black to hand Villa Rica a 2-0 lead.
After that point, the game was a stalemate until Woodland scored two runs in the top of the seventh. Woodland hit pair of singles to start the inning, and Rowan Billings scored on a wild pitch to put Woodland on the board. Luke Evans hit an RBI single to tie the game, 2-2 going into the walk-off final frame.
Langston Hughes
Villa Rica scored eight runs in the first inning in what became a four-inning, run-rule win in their first home game of the season.
The Wildcats added four runs in the second, three in the third, and one final run in the fourth to cap off the victory.
Westmoreland, Green, and Brady Perry all had two hits each to lead Villa Rica on offense, with one of Perry's hits being a three-run homer in the bottom of the third. In total, Villa Rica collected nine hits through all four innings.
Colin Wilson was credited for the victory on the pitcher's mound for Villa Rica, surrendering just one run on four hits over two and a third innings, walking one. Gavin Ponder threw one and two-thirds innings in relief, allowing one hit on top of three strikeouts.
Villa Rica baseball's next game will be at Westminster this Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before traveling to Bremen on Friday at 1 p.m. and Central on the next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
