Owen Warren gets West Point appointment

Owen Warren (left), a senior at Central High School, recently learned that he had received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is pictured with Central High Principal Kelly Edwards.

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

Central High School senior Owen Warren received the phone call he had been awaiting. He has been accepted into the United States Military Academy at West Point.

