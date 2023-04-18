SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Central High School senior Owen Warren received the phone call he had been awaiting. He has been accepted into the United States Military Academy at West Point.
“It’s been a dream of mine since about 6th grade,” said Warren.
“I’m still pinching myself with excitement, and I’m grateful for the congressional appointment,” he added.
The West Point admission process is second to none, and Warren waited patiently for months to learn if he had received the prestigious appointment. In addition to being interviewed by Congressman Drew Ferguson and Senator Jon Ossoff, he completed an extensive physical fitness test and multiple essays.
The son of Dawn and Richard Warren of Carrollton, Warren plans to study nuclear engineering and biomedical engineering at West Point.
Central High School Principal Kelly Edwards congratulated Warren following his acceptance phone call.
“We are extremely proud of Owen and will be excited to hear about his West Point experience over the next four years,” said Edwards.
