A pico balloon released into the atmosphere on Saturday by the West Georgia Amateur Radio Society is currently crossing the African continent.
The organization had intended to launch the high-altitude balloon with its onboard radio transmitter in March, but the pandemic caused WGARS to put their plan on hold. But as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the ballon had crossed the African coast and was traveling eastward across the country of Mauritania, having traveled over 4,300 miles from its launch point in Carroll County.
The small balloon is anticipated to circumnavigate the globe, traveling at a higher altitude than that which a typical commercial airplane travels.
Members of the club are tracking the balloon using an amateur radio digital mode called WSPR, or Weak Signal Propagation Reporter, which will allow members to track near real-time locations of the balloon.
Since the balloon is so small, it will not be able to carry the technology to collect much data. It will only be sending location, altitude, and airspeed, and direction.
The device will transmit a signal every two minutes that can be picked up by thousands of monitoring stations and automatically logged into an internet-based radio tracking network.
The device is solar-powered and it will only transmit data during the day. At night, since there is no sunlight, ground observers will be unable to receive any data, including its location.
The radio society is an organization of over 60 people and individuals who participate in such activities as weather balloon launches, hidden transmitter hunts around the country, and volunteering with Carroll County EMS and Tanner Health System for back-up communications.
The organization is open to members of all ages and is encouraging students to join with the intention of helping them become excited about science and mathematics.
Because of the pandemic, meetings are held virtually over Zoom and this January, Bob Heil from Heil Microphones and the podcast “HamNation” will be a speaker at the meeting, which are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
Socially distanced meetings that are in person are also at the First Christian Church on College St. in Carrollton. Individuals with questions can contact the club via email at club@wgars.com or go to their website at wgars.com.
