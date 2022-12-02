VALDOSTA, Ga. — A slow start was too much to overcome on Thursday night in South Georgia as the UWG women's basketball team fell 72-45 to Valdosta State in Gulf South Conference play at The Complex.

West Georgia (3-4, 2-2 GSC) opened the game 1-of-13 from the field, and finished with 35.4 percent clip from the field while Valdosta State (5-2, 4-1 GSC) was a solid 55.3 percent from the field and was red-hot from beyond the arc with 13 three-pointers.

Trending Videos