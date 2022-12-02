VALDOSTA, Ga. — A slow start was too much to overcome on Thursday night in South Georgia as the UWG women's basketball team fell 72-45 to Valdosta State in Gulf South Conference play at The Complex.
West Georgia (3-4, 2-2 GSC) opened the game 1-of-13 from the field, and finished with 35.4 percent clip from the field while Valdosta State (5-2, 4-1 GSC) was a solid 55.3 percent from the field and was red-hot from beyond the arc with 13 three-pointers.
The Wolves didn't get on the board until an Aliyah Washington free throw more than halfway through the game's opening quarter. Maya Timberlake's three-pointer was West Georgia's first field goal of the game, coming at the 3:36 mark.
Meanwhile, Valdosta State opened with 28 points in the first quarter, and led by 23, but West Georgia would settle down defensively and give up just 11 second quarter points. Offensively, the Wolves continued to struggle in the second quarter and trailed 39-15 at the break.
VSU outscored the Wolves just 33-30 in the second half with UWG winning the final quarter by a 17-14 margin.
West Georgia was led by Maya Timberlake's 10 points, and got nine from Sophia Singer. The Wolves had the advantage on the glass, grabbing 34 rebounds to VSU's 25. Singer was the Wolves' leader in rebounds, pulling down a game-high 10.
Emma Martin led VSU with 21 points hitting seven-of-nine three-pointers.
The loss gives VSU a half point in the Red Clay Rivalry, bringing the total thus far to 3.5-2.0 (pending the result from tonight's men's basketball game).
West Georgia returns home to the friendly confines of The Coliseum on Sunday, hosting West Florida in a 2 p.m. tip-off on December 4.
