West Georgia Technical College is hosting the “Kickstart Your Career Hiring Event” on April 13 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. The event will be held at the College’s Coweta Campus in Building A. There is no cost to attend this event.
Employers from 18 businesses in the West Georgia area will be at the hiring event with part-time and full-time positions available. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resume and dress to impress!
The following businesses are scheduled to attend:
· Johnson Construction Group
· GENESYS Health Alliance
· Buchanan Healthcare Center
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges. For more information, please visit westgatech.edu.
