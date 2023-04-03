West Georgia Technical College is hosting the “Kickstart Your Career Hiring Event” on April 13 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. The event will be held at the College’s Coweta Campus in Building A. There is no cost to attend this event.

Employers from 18 businesses in the West Georgia area will be at the hiring event with part-time and full-time positions available. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resume and dress to impress!

