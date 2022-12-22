WGTC grant

The West Georgia Technical College Foundation has received a $40,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation that will be used for student scholarships and student competition teams.

 WGTC Office of Public Relations & Information

West Georgia Technical College has received a $40,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation to be used for student scholarships and student competition teams.

Of the amount donated, up to $2,500 of the grant will be used towards the sponsorship of a competition that highlights the CNC/Manufacturing program such as Skills USA, according to a press release from WGTC officials.

Trending Videos