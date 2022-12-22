West Georgia Technical College has received a $40,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation to be used for student scholarships and student competition teams.
Of the amount donated, up to $2,500 of the grant will be used towards the sponsorship of a competition that highlights the CNC/Manufacturing program such as Skills USA, according to a press release from WGTC officials.
“We are grateful for the Gene Haas Foundation’s continued investment in technical education and we appreciate their partnership,” said Brittney Henderson, West Georgia Technical College Foundation’s executive director. “Their investment and support will help enable our students to stay on track with their career and educational goals.”
According to WGTC officials, the scholarships will be awarded to students who are currently enrolled or will be enrolling in a computer numerical control (CNC) technologist training or CNC machining-based engineering program at the post-secondary level. The criteria for receiving a scholarship will be determined by the program instructor or a committee that includes the instructor. The grant cannot be used to purchase equipment, machines or simulators, per WGTC officials.
This is the third time West Georgia Technical College Foundation has received a grant from the Gene Haas Foundation. In 2021, the College received $20,000 and received $15,000 in 2020.
The primary goal of the Gene Haas Foundation is to build skills in the machining industry by providing scholarships for CNC machine technology students and certifications, per WGTC officials.
WGTC currently offers a CNC Technology Diploma or Technical Certificate at its Carroll, Coweta and LaGrange campuses.
