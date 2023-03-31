West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) is hosting four “West Georgia Tech Night” events during the month of April. The events will take place from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on April 13 at the Douglas and LaGrange campuses, April 18 at the Carroll campus, and April 25 at the Coweta campus.
There is no cost to attend.
The four events will allow prospective students to see, experience, and learn what WGTC offers through interactive program table displays, lab demonstrations, and tours with WGTC faculty and staff. Representatives from admissions, financial aid, and adult education will also be available to answer questions.
WGTC will waive the $25 application fee for those who apply for admission at any of the West Georgia Tech Night events. Attendees who visit multiple programs and demonstrations will be entered into a drawing for an Amazon gift card.
