I have found a new recipe for a good time. Get a group of doctors together, give them instruments, a stage and microphones, add in a few items for a silent auction, and top-notch food and drink. I call it the Sound of Medicine.
That recipe of those near perfect ingredients was mixed on Thursday night at the Campus Center Ballroom on the University of West Georgia Campus.
The Rapha Clinic’s biggest fundraiser was a huge success.
When the final dollar amount is raised is released, I predict it will be earth-shaking.
Just to offer those unfamiliar, Rapha has been providing free medical care to adults who are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and who are uninsured, since opening in 2010. From its beginning in Temple, Rapha began offering basic medical services during evening clinics, staffed by volunteer providers. In November 2012, Rapha began providing dental care to West Georgia.
Today, Rapha supports medical and dental care, along with mammograms, healthy lifestyle classes, gynecological exams, and cardio stress testing. Through a Prescription Assistance Program, Rapha helps patients receive some or all of their medications for free. The Tanner Mammography Mobile Unit also partners with Rapha to provide screenings at the clinic.
According to its website, Rapha believes that chronic health conditions have a direct correlation to spiritual health. It is through caring for the physical illness that Rapha has an opportunity to be a witness for Christ. The unconditional love and superior care provided by Rapha empowers patients to break the cycle of poor health and habits and improve their quality of life.
I sat in the back of the ballroom last night and watched and fellowshipped with many of those in attendance.
I also watched the mastermind of that particular event, Amy Parrish and her team at Rhythm Communications pull off this event with near flawless precision. The only major issue of the night that it was so well attended that they ran out of food. What a great problem to have. That event has been the staple of how Rapha continues to operate, and it brings so many together for a common goal.
But that is what Amy Parrish does best. Nevermind how famous her client list as the co-owner of the public relations firm that includes the like of Nappy Roots and Dallas Austin. If you don’t know those names, look them up.
What Rhythm does is represent nonprofits throughout Georgia in their missions, whatever that might entail.
Last year, I was able to witness Rides to Remember.
This particular event brought together childhood cancer patients and exotic car owners at Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville. At this annual event, these kids and their families get a timeout from cancer and the opportunity to create joyful and exhilarating memories in one special weekend. The kids were paired with drivers and their cars to ride the tracks in a Ferrari and other exotic vehicles.
Being involved with multiple film festivals and doing their part in cultivating the arts through events like Sound of Medicine and promoting local independent film makers is what lights up Amy’s room.
Could that be because of her son’s love and success in the arts as a recent graduate of Emory University?
Remember a piece done in the Times-Georgian a few weeks ago about a young man named Eli Parrish and how he became not only an expert clarinetist, but he is also an accomplished composer and conductor at the age of 21. His music sent him to Europe over the summer.
Her love for music, the fact that her husband is Dr. Will Parrish who has a practice at Harris Hospital, and that her son is such an accomplished musician made Sounds of Medicine an easy success and a no-brainer for Amy to coordinate. And the event was obviously a rousing success. Having the heart to change the world, or at least her little part of it, doesn’t hurt either.
Those are all the ingredients necessary for not just a great time, but for great humans.
