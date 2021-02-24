A new dance class at the Carrollton Center for the Arts offers a sanctuary for open expression and cultural diversity through intricate dance moves.
The West Georgia Steppers, which began earlier this year, offers a step dance and hip-hop class that focuses on discipline, coordination, teamwork and rhythm to create synchronized routines. Lead instructor Marlyn Glass said step dance incorporates numerous styles such as ballet, jazz and tap dancing.
“What’s so new about this is since it’s a dance of expression, the kids have fun because they can use what they learn (from pop culture) and then put it into their routine,” Glass said.
Step dance, otherwise known as stepping, is a complex synchronized dancelike performance that blends African-folk traditions with popular culture, according to an article from Encyclopedia Britannica. The article added that stepping was developed by Black fraternities and sororities in the mid-20th century, but has become a recreational and competitive activity today.
The West Georgia Steppers’ roots come from the traditional form of stepping. However, the program prides itself on diversifying its routines by adding various cultures and dance styles from each child’s background.
“We’re just trying to get other kids in the community to know that this is something they can do, and they can learn,” Glass said. She added that she also asks children to observe their favorite PG-rated TikTok dance videos to incorporate them into dance routines.
Glass noted that most of her class comes from African-American backgrounds, but she encourages children of all cultures to join.
“Music has no color,” Glass said “You just need to have a little bit of rhythm, and even if you don’t, you can learn the steps and have fun with the program.”
The West Georgia Steppers offers classes every Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The dance class is open to children 13 years old and up.
Every four weeks, parents are encouraged to view participants’ progress in class. Glass said the dance program plans to have a performance exhibition in May for participants to showcase their new dance moves and routines.
Children who want to join can have their parents contact the Carrollton Center for the Arts or sign-up on its website. The cost of signing up is $130 for members and $140 for non-members. The arts center also offers a scholarship for families who cannot afford to pay for classes.
