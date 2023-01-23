Over the last two weeks prices at the pump have skyrocketed across the state of Georgia in comparison to the national average. The west Georgia area has also followed suit seeing a spike as well.
According to the American Automobile Association the state average has risen to $3.25 for a gallon of gas. Monday’s average is 19 cents more than a week ago, 52 cents more than a month ago, and 12 cents more than a year ago.
According to AAA, the average cost to fill up a 15-gallon tank of regular gas is now $48.75. This price is $2.00 more than it would have cost this time last year.
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is $2.67 per gallon at the Exxon located at 351 Old Newnan Rd. There are 20 other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below that state average, ranging between $2.74 and $3.24
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.09 per gallon at the Valero located at 516 Dallas Hwy. There are only seven other gas stations that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.18 to $3.28
The lowest priced gas in Haralson County, according to GasBuddy, is $3.04 per gallon at the Hilltop 1 located at 8045 US Hwy 78 E in Bremen. There are nine other gas stations in Haralson County that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.09 and 3.24
“Several factors are contributing to the rise in gas prices across the state, such as the reinstatement of the state’s gas tax, an uptick in demand, and concerns that the global oil supply possibly will be impacted by Russia’s escalation of the war in Ukraine,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokesperson.
The national average rose by 11 cents over the last week to $3.41. The rise in the national average can be explained through a change in demand from 7.56 to 8.05 million barrels a day last week, the mild winter weather across the country and total domestic gasoline stocks increasing by 3.5 million barrels to 230.2 million barrels.
Although there are gas stations in the west Georgia area over the state average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton, Villa Rica, and Haralson County, according to GasBuddy. Villa Rica and Haralson County both come close with gas stations reaching $3.39 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.