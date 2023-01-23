Over the last two weeks prices at the pump have skyrocketed across the state of Georgia in comparison to the national average. The west Georgia area has also followed suit seeing a spike as well.

According to the American Automobile Association the state average has risen to $3.25 for a gallon of gas. Monday’s average is 19 cents more than a week ago, 52 cents more than a month ago, and 12 cents more than a year ago.

