Since the extremely cold temperatures rolled in, Georgia gas price average saw a spike at the pump compared to a week ago including the West Georgia area.

According to the American Automobile Association, Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.82 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, subject to change overnight. Friday's state average is 12 cents more than a week ago, 15 cents less than a month ago, and 27 cents less than this time last year.

