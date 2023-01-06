Since the extremely cold temperatures rolled in, Georgia gas price average saw a spike at the pump compared to a week ago including the West Georgia area.
According to the American Automobile Association, Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.82 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, subject to change overnight. Friday's state average is 12 cents more than a week ago, 15 cents less than a month ago, and 27 cents less than this time last year.
According to AAA, it now costs $41.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay $3.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is $2.63 per gallon at Exxon located at 351 Old Newnan Road. There are 18 other gas stations that offer gasoline at rates lower than the state average ranging between $2.63 and $2.79 in Carrollton.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $2.65 per gallon at Open Pantry located at 408 Rockmart Road. There are 10 other gas stations that offer gasoline at rates lower than the state average ranging between $2.65 and $2.79 in Villa Rica, per GasBuddy.
The lowest priced gas in Haralson County, according to GasBuddy, is $2.64 per gallon at Valero located at 102 Atlantic Avenue in Bremen. There are 11 other gas stations that offer gasoline at rates lower than the state average ranging between $2.64 and $2.79 in Haralson County.
“For the first time in months Georgia pump prices increased across the state. Primarily due to the winter storm that just passed which caused refineries in the south to close,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Still, Georgians are paying almost 5 dollars less for gas than this time last year. Georgia gas prices will also rise once the state ends its gas tax suspension on January 10. How high pump prices will go after the increase is yet to be determined.”
Since last week, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose by 19 cents to $3.29, subject to change overnight. The late December winter storm and its frigid temperatures caused gas prices to spike, with refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast forced to shut down temporarily, per AAA. The storm also caused holiday travelers to fuel up and hit the road early to beat the harsh weather, also leading to a spike in overall gas demand.
Although there are gas stations in the west Georgia area that have gas prices over the state’s average, there are no gas stations that have prices over the national average in Carrollton, Villa Rica or Haralson County, per GasBuddy. Haralson County comes close with one gas station having prices of $3 per gallon.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose from 8.7 to 9.3 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 3 million barrels to 223 million barrels. More demand and less supply pushed pump prices higher, per AAA.
Drivers can save gas with proper vehicle maintenance to ensure optimal fuel economy, per AAA. They can also combine errands to limit driving time and slow down driving speeds because fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds over 50 miles per hour.
“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move over,” Waiters said. “Remember the person who broke down could be you, a friend, family member, coworker, or neighbor. Move over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do.”
