New Bookmobile for West Georgia Regional Library System

The West Georgia Regional Library System's new bookmobile will be making appearances at community events, schools, and other locations to provide services for areas that may not have the ability to visit the library in person.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The West Georgia Regional Library system has announced the arrival of its new bookmobile.

Last year, WGRLS received funding through a grant from Georgia Public Library Services and the Institute of Museum and Library Services to build a new bookmobile after the last one was retired in the 2010s. This new vehicle will be making appearances at community events, schools, and other locations to provide services for areas that may not have the ability to visit the library in person.

Trending Videos