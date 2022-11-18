The West Georgia Regional Library system has announced the arrival of its new bookmobile.
Last year, WGRLS received funding through a grant from Georgia Public Library Services and the Institute of Museum and Library Services to build a new bookmobile after the last one was retired in the 2010s. This new vehicle will be making appearances at community events, schools, and other locations to provide services for areas that may not have the ability to visit the library in person.
A naming contest for the bookmobile was held at the end of September with the official name of the bookmobile being, "Bookin’ It West." Andie Brasley, a teacher from Temple Middle School, came up with the name, and shared his thought process.
“All in all, the thought process was like this...West Georgia? Hmm. GOOOO WEST. Books? Well, those are amazing. Traveling West for Books? No. We are Bookin' It (moving quickly) with the bookmobile...So, combine them as a play on words. Bookin' It West! That's the winner!” explained Beasley.
To celebrate the bookmobile being event-ready, WGRLS will be hosting the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at Ruth Holder Public Library on Thursday, December 1st at 5:30 pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend and check out all of the exciting new things the bookmobile will be offering!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.