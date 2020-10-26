Activity at the West Georgia Regional Airport in Carrollton is worth about $15 million a year to the local economy, according to a report released last month by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
According to the agency, the airport generates an estimated annual payroll of $4.5 million while spending $10.4 million each year. Nearly $600,000 in state and local sales tax revenue is also generated annually by the airport.
More than 13,750 people visit the airport annually, and the airfield supports 120 employees, according to the Economic Impact Study. The top five destinations for the airport include Atlanta; Wilmington, North Carolina; Brunswick, Georgia; Destin, Florida, and Savannah.
The airport is located five miles northwest of downtown Carrollton at 635 Regional Airport Road and is owned by the West Georgia Airport Authority.
Carrollton’s airport — also known as O.V. Gray Field — is also home to seven different business tenants, including companies that provide aircraft maintenance, painting, and fueling. A single, 5,503-foot asphalt runway services the airport accompanied by a parallel taxiway.
The airport’s full-service base offers customers aircraft maintenance, aircraft repair, and upholstery service in its 40,000-square-foot hangar. For example, Blue Sky Aviation provides flight instruction, while Rogers Aircraft Services provides aircraft maintenance services.
Susan Heath, the airport’s manager, said two new hangars were added this year to support 16 aircraft. This was part of an 18-month-long renovations project that started in November 2018.
She said the airport received a $2.4 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to remove a hill on the north side of the airfield that was a safety issue for aircraft coming to the airport. The two hangars cost $500,000 to complete and could not be funded by the grant.
In the summer of 2019, the state Department of Transportation began a statewide study to estimate the annual economic impact of Georgia’s airports.
The study estimated the impacts of seven commercial airports and 95 general aviation airfields. The West Georgia Regional Airport falls under the general aviation category.
The Statewide Airport Economic Impact Study looked at Georgia’s 103 publicly owned commercial airports to gauge their benefits. It determined the airports generate a combined impact of $73.7 billion a year and support more than 450,500 jobs with a total annual payroll estimated at $20 billion, according to the study.
The yearlong study was just wrapping up in March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state. Two virtual public meetings are scheduled, one at 10 a.m. on Thursday and another on Nov. 4 at 2 p.m., when the state transportation department will go into detail on the study results and how they were calculated.
The study identified impacts related to airport management, aviation-related business tenants, average annual capital investment, expenditures from visitors arriving on general aviation aircraft, and spending by visitors arriving on scheduled commercial airline flights.
“Airports in Georgia generate positive economic impacts as well as support many other sectors of local and state economies,” the report said. “These airports are essential to the state’s transportation and economic infrastructure and support the aerospace technology, manufacturing, distribution, agriculture, and tourism industries.”
